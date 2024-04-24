Hometown QB recruit keeping a close eye on Gamecocks ... and vice versa

Irmo QB/athlete AJ Brand was among the interested observers at the South Carolina spring game last Saturday night. That visit was the latest move for the Gamecocks with Brand, whom they offered earlier in the spring.

He had also visited USC for a junior day in January and a spring practice in March.

“I loved the spring game. There were a lot of people there,” he said. “I talked to a lot of the coaches there and got to sit through a couple of meetings. Just kind of got to see the insides and out of the Gamecocks. (QB) LaNorris (Sellers) did a great job. I love watching him play. I’ve been watching him play since high school.”

Quarterback is what most every college is recruiting Brand to play. The Gamecocks have talked some quarterback with him, but they also like his overall athletic skills to the point receiver and safety are not off the table.

“They haven’t really said anything about the position thing,” Brand said. “I saw they did miss on (QB) Ryan Montgomery. Anything can happen at this point in recruiting. I just always have to be aware.”

Brand has made his reputation in the state as a quarterback. Last season he passed for 2,932 yards and 45 touchdowns while rushing for 1113 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s not closing the door on any position opportunities with the Gamecocks, but quarterback would be his first choice.

“I would love that, honestly,” Brand said. “I just feel like I can play anywhere, and even if that opportunity didn’t come, I just feel like anywhere on the field I can be productive with any school.”

Brand will be back to see the Gamecocks for an official visit May 31. He said he will also take officials to Virginia Tech and Oregon State, both of whom are recruiting him strictly as a quarterback. He added that Memphis has started to come on strong with him as well and could be in line for a visit down the road.