Hometown History: Augusta National Golf Club’s African American caddies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Golf legends like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods made names for themselves playing in the most prestigious tournament in the world. But they didn’t do it alone.

For nearly 50 years, the Augusta National Golf Club’s African American caddies carried the golfer’s bags, and used their expertise to help lead their golfer to Masters victory.

“I think that became sort of the hallmark and sort of the lore and the legend of these caddies, the fact that they were so deeply in interconnected with this one particular course, that they became synonymous with the course as well,” said Corey Rogers, Director at Lucy C. Laney Museum.

Bob Jones And Chairman Clifford Roberts In 1932 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

The AGNC was started in 1932 by famed golfer Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts. They dreamed of building the world’s most beautiful golf course and hosting the world’s most prestigious golf tournament.

In 1934, the first Masters tournament was held in Augusta, a tradition like no other.

Rogers said starting with that first tournament- the Augusta National insisted the golfers use their caddies, black men, many of whom lived in the nearby Sand Hills community.

“Sort of holding on to sort of a tradition, if you will, sort of a subservient nature for these individuals. So, that kind of fit into the why all of the caddies, at least posts or pre 1982 were African-American.”

Most of the caddies were young men looking to help support their families. They made around $25 a week, more than $470 today.

Leon Maben is on the board of directors for the Laney Museum. He told NewsChannel 6 that was a lot of money back then.

“From talking with Jeriah Beard, he would make, on one day of caddying, more than what his parents brought home in a week,” Maben said.

Caddies don’t just carry bags of clubs for their golfers. They also advise the golfers on how to take the shot at each hole.

In order to keep their jobs, the caddies worked hard to familiarize themselves with every aspect of the Augusta National golf course.

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 1978: Billy Kratzert lines up his putt with his caddie during the 1978 Masters Tournament. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

“These African-American caddies, they became experts at reading the greens. They became experts at knowing which club to use at the Augusta National,” Rogers explained.

One of those caddies was Willie “Pappy” Stokes, also known as the “Godfather of Caddies.” He grew up in Sand Hills and watched the golf course being built. Legend has it that he knew every blade of grass on the Augusta National Golf Course.

“When it would rain, he would sit out on the course and watch the flow of the water. And that would tell you, if you hit the ball a certain way, where it break, how it would break, how close you could get it to the hole,” Rogers said.

Though the caddies never receive a green jacket, they are the golfer’s partner and can claim some credit for the golfer’s victories.

“Jeriah Beard talks about the fact that, you know, he carried and won a masters with Fuzzy Zoeller and he told him outright, you know, ‘If you have me on the bag, you will win you will win the Masters Golf Tournament.’ And sure enough, he did,” said Rogers.

The caddies became very close and before long gave each other nicknames, many of which came from funny stories.

Pappy Stokes got his nickname from Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts.

“He was very temperate, almost like a father. And so that’s why they called him Pappy, cause he was very low key,” said Maben.

Tommy “Burnt Biscuit” Bennett. (Courtesy RedWolf Advertising.)

Tommy “Burnt Biscuit” Bennett got his nickname from an accident he had as a child involving fresh biscuits his grandmother made.

“Grandmama told him, don’t touch those biscuits. He did it in anyway. He got a stool and tried to sneak and get a couple of biscuits,’ said Maben. “Sadly enough, there was a pot of boiling water on the stove. And as he reached over to get a biscuit, he tilt the boiling water over on his leg.”

And Willie “Cemetery” Parteet got his nickname from President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was originally called “Dead Man” because he was attacked by a group of men with a knife. Doctors thought he was dead until he woke up in the morgue.

“But when he was telling this story to President Eisenhower, President Eisenhower said, ‘Well, you know, Willie, all dead men belong in cemeteries.’ And so they started calling him ‘Cemetery,'” Rogers said.

The stories behind the caddies’ nicknames aren’t the only legends surrounding these men.

“They would sneak over. They would jump the fence, literally, in the evenings, because they had gotten the pattern of the security guard. So, while he’s on that side checking the grounds, they would be on the other side playing playing golf, literally,” laughed Maben.

We sat down with caddy and golf legend Jim Dent and asked him about the story. He wouldn’t admit to it but did tell me they did get up to some shenanigans.

“We jumped the the country club and played the country club,” smiled Dent.

Dent started caddying as a young teenager,which he says was an accident. He would get out of school and go to the golf course and, in his words, ‘mess around.’

He said his mother wasn’t very happy when she found out.

Jim Dent. (Courtesy: Joseph Dent.)

“She said, ‘If you learn how to caddy, you learn how to gamble,” he said. “So, I found it best to go there and make a couple of dollars here and there and then, you know, and that’s where I got started, by accident, you know. That’s most the way good things happen by accident.”

Dent began caddying at the Augusta Country Club, carrying the bag during the Women’s Titleholders Tournament for Patty Berg.

At 15-years-old, he caddied his first of three Masters tournaments. Dent told NewsChannel 6 that his love of golf came from watching the players.

“You get to watch the great player like Sam Snead, Ben Hogan and how good they hit the ball? And that was a fascination to be able to play golf. And, you know, you love to do something when you can’t do it.”

Dent went on to play professional golf. He won 12 PGA Tour Championships and won more than $9 million on the Senior PGA Tour.

During his professional career, Dent played against and even beat golfers he caddied for during the Masters.

“Bob Goalby, I beat him and I caddied for him and I beat the Gene Littler. One time I was down there with Gene Littler and Jackie Gleason,” Dent recalled.

Nowadays, when he is in Augusta, Dent can be found at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course, or The Patch as it is more commonly known.

He enjoys coaching and imparting his knowledge to young golfers.

“To see somebody that you try to help and they go places.”

1982 was the last year golfers were required to use the Augusta National’s caddies. There are several stories as to why it happened- but many believe that, then chairman, Hord Hardin, caved to pressure from golfers.

Caddies 1978 Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club – April Photo by Ruffin Beckwith/PGA TOUR Archive via Getty Images

“They were kind of moving in that direction based upon a lot of the pressure from the golfers, who wanted to bring their own caddies like they would do at any other PGA event or any other golf tournament, rather,” said Rogers.

Others say it may have been because of a miscommunication to the caddies.

“I think in 82 it was a rainstorm during that Masters. They were told to report at a certain time. And quite naturally, there was no cell phones back then,” Maben explained. “So, the guys went on the time that they were told to come back at the start of the, I guess, starting the game over once it stopped raining. Or either the next day, was different than what they were told.”

The Augusta National’s African American caddies were known for their excellence and drive. That’s the legacy Rogers believes they leave behind.

“I think that overall, the biggest legacy is that, many of these golfers that we have deemed iconic, many of these golfers that people idolize around the world, would not have had the level of success that they’ve had at the Masters, had it not been for these men on the bag.”

Lucy C. Laney Museum’s “Men on the Bag” event. (Courtesy: Lucy C. Laney Museum.)

Each year, the Lucy Laney Museum puts on a program called “Men on the Bag“, to shine a light on the pivotal role the caddies played on the Masters tournament for nearly 3 decades.

During the program, actors bring the caddies to life for the audience. And several of the caddies attend to tell their stories and talk with attendees.

For more information on “Men on the Bag” just visit Lucy C. Laney Museum’s website.

Photojournalist: Dania Alawir.

