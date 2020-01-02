From Medford to Lake Oswego to Eugene to Pasadena to the end zone!

The junior who went to Central Catholic in Portla,d OR just put the Oregon Ducks on top at the 106th Rose Bowl!

TOUCHDOWN!



Ducks get a stop, Wisconsin bobbles the punt attempt and @BradyBreeze takes it to the HOUSE!



Ducks take a 21-17 lead! #GoDucks | #RoseBowl







— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 2, 2020

Wisconsin's punter Anthony Lotti bobbled the snap, allowing Breeze and Haki Woods, Jr. enough time to maul Lotti. Breeze picked up the football up with his bear paw and ran it in for a 31 yard special teams score.

Brady Breeze's 31-yard fumble return for a score was the fourth fumble return for a TD in the last nine #RoseBowl Games. https://t.co/yIDDWvaR07 — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 2, 2020

The score put Oregon up 21-17 in the third quarter.

Brady Breeze, holding it down for southern Oregon!!!



Fumble recover, touchdown, Breeze! His 3rd of the season. Right after he saved a touchdown.



MVP? #GoDucks #RoseBowl







— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) January 2, 2020

Hometown hero Brady Breeze returns blocked punt for touchdown in Rose Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest