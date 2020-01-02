Hometown hero Brady Breeze returns blocked punt for touchdown in Rose Bowl

Peter Socotch

From Medford to Lake Oswego to Eugene to Pasadena to the end zone!

The junior who went to Central Catholic in Portla,d OR just put the Oregon Ducks on top at the 106th Rose Bowl!

Wisconsin's punter Anthony Lotti bobbled the snap, allowing Breeze and Haki Woods, Jr. enough time to maul Lotti. Breeze picked up the football up with his bear paw and ran it in for a 31 yard special teams score.

The score put Oregon up 21-17 in the third quarter. 

