Hometown boy Chance Rizer coming back for Bash in Beckley IV

May 28—Chance Rizer will return to where it all began — life, and wrestling.

The Beckley native will be back in his hometown, in a building that holds a special place in his heart, when he wrestles in The Bash in Beckley IV this Saturday. The annual extravaganza will take place in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Meet and greets with several wrestling legends will start at 4 p.m. Opening bell time will be 7 p.m.

Rizer wrestled in each of the first three installments of the event, which has become the biggest independent draw in West Virginia. He's looking forward to No. 4 and again having the chance to wrestle in front of family and friends.

"I remember the first one, and it still is really surreal," Rizer said in a phone interview. "That's the building I graduated high school in (Woodrow Wilson, 2015). Spent a lot of time there growing up.

"It's crazy to see how much wrestling can bring everybody together. Like, I remember the first Bash in Beckley and I saw the crowd. I didn't even know there were that many people in Beckley. It really just blew me away."

Rizer's introduction to pro wrestling came at an early age from his dad, Rick — he and his wife Lola of The Early Show fame on local radio station 103CIR.

"My dad used to work a local wrestling event in the Glen Jean Armory," Rizer said. "That's the first memory I have of wrestling. He used to take me to those shows with him. And then as I started to get older, he didn't want me watching it because he thought I would practice the moves on my sisters, which made me want to watch it even more."

His sisters were safe, and Rizer never lost his love for the sport. He watched mainly WWE Monday Night Raw and Smackdown, as well as TNA Wrestling DVDs.

TNA made a couple of stops in Beckley, and Rizer got to attend one, in the very venue where he will be wrestling on Saturday. That was about a year or so before he made his first step toward getting in the wrestling business.

Rizer was studying computer science and mathematics at Concord and working part-time at Game Stop when someone came in with flyers advertising a local show.

"I went to the show, asked around a little bit, found out that a guy had a school in Beckley," Rizer said. "It's not there anymore, didn't stick around very long, but the time that it was there I was able to get in and make enough connections that when the school shut down I was able to start hitting the road."

First stop: Home.

"My first match was in Beckley," he said. "It was a charity wrestling event, a Relay for Life event, and it was July 1 of 2016."

From there Rizer decided to pursue the business full-time. Eight years in, he has wrestled for several promotions, including Premier Wrestling Federation, Pro Wrestling Turbo, Deadlock Pro, Beyond Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Hype, Intense Wrestling Entertainment, Inter Species Wrestling out of Montreal and, of course, All Star Wrestling which will host The Bash in Beckley IV. He wrestles mainly in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Georgia, but also has competed in Texas and Massachusetts.

"I'd say I probably do about four matches a month, usually once a weekend or two every other weekend," said Rizer, now a bartender in Myrtle Beach. "It is a little more difficult now with my job and schedule. I definitely try to fit it in as much as I can."

Rizer has been sure to develop his own style.

"Personally, I've always felt imitating or patterning yourself after someone, it's one thing to take inspiration, but you don't want to become a knockoff," he said. "You always kind of want to be your own."

That's not to say he doesn't have admiration for and appreciation of others. Among them is Oak Hill native Jason "The Gift" Kincaid, who will be in Saturday's main event, a fatal four way for the ASW Heavyweight Championship. Kincaid, Aaron West and Chance Prophet will challenge Wyoming County's own Heath for the belt.

"Jason Kincaid was one of my early mentors, like really took me under his wing there at the beginning," Rizer said. "I just really looked up to him and what he was able to do.

"The original training school was run by Anthony Perdue and Billy Short. They're no longer in the industry, but, man, I just have the utmost respect for those guys, and it was because of them that I got to meet Jason because Jason came to the school a few times. We got to link up and go from there."

Rizer also credits wrestlers such as Benny Conley, another Oak Hill native who Rizer says he "kind of looked at as an older brother," North Carolina's James Ryan and several others who "inspire me and keep me going."

Rizer will team up with Myrtle Beach native Mason Myles to face the legendary Rock 'n' Roll Express on Saturday. Beckley may be his hometown, but Rizer admits he may have trouble getting the crowd to stay on his side.

"These guys are legends. We've definitely got our work cut out for us," Rizer said. "Mason is a good friend of mine, Me, him and our friend Donnie, we all pretty much travel together every weekend. There's no one else I would want to share that experience with, getting to face off against legends in front of all my family and friends — even though I don't imagine they're going to be rooting for me with Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson across the ring.

"It's still just going to be a very surreal moment."