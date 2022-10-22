Homestead Xfinity results

Noah Gragson won both stages and the race Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship race next month.

Ty Gibbs placed second and was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Sam Mayer.

Gragson and Josh Berry have now secured spots in the title race, leaving the final two spots to be determined next week at Martinsville Speedway.

Ty Gibbs is 30 points above the cutline. AJ Allmendinger holds the final transfer spot, sitting five points above the cutline.

Below the cutline are Justin Allgaier (-5 points), Austin Hill (-7), Sam Mayer (-28) and Brandon Jones (-38).

