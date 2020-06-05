Homestead will allow 1,000 people to attend June 14 NASCAR race

There will be fans in the grandstands at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the June 14 Cup Series race. But not very many of them.

Miami-Dade County has approved a plan that would let Homestead allow 1,000 people in to watch the NASCAR race. Those 1,000 people will be made up of military members and first responders and their families, per the plan. They’ll be the first fans to attend a NASCAR race since March 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

From NBC Sports:

The Mayor’s office provided NBC Sports with a copy of the executive summary of Homestead-Miami Speedway’s proposal. With more than a week before the race, the track’s plans could change based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those admitted would not be charged. They would be the only people allowed in the grandstands. They would be the first people to sit in the stands for a NASCAR race since the season resumed in May. Fans could watch both Charlotte races last month from Turn 1 condos but were not allowed any other access.

The decision to allow fans at Homestead comes as coronavirus cases in the state of Florida are on a recent increase. Miami-Dade’s coronavirus case rate has remained steady over the last 14 days.

The fans at the race would be spread out across the grandstands at Homestead that allow approximately 40,000 people. They would not be allowed into the infield.

No other track has announced plans to host fans at a NASCAR race anytime soon. Pocono’s Cup Series doubleheader on June 27-28 will be held in front of empty grandstands, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway said earlier in the week that no fans would be allowed to attend its IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader weekend on July 4-5.

NASCAR announced its schedule through Aug. 2 on Thursday. The series will race on Wednesday at Martinsville, on July 15 for the All-Star Race and on July 23 at Kansas Speedway on weeknights to help make up as many races as possible after eight points races were postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

