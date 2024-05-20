Homestead senior dancing across the globe

MEQUON, Wis. - A family afternoon at an Irish fest introduced her to a new dance style.

At first, it was the music and costumes, but soon the choreography and competition became her passion.

That's what makes this Homestead senior this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Lauren Anderson has been dancing since she was two-years-old.

But it's the Irish dancing that really moved her.

"Irish dance has always been something that kind of spoke to me as a dancer," said Anderson. "Also, I think the competitive nature of Irish dance was really exciting to me. I saw myself being able to travel and being able to compete at a higher level than I would have been."

Anderson has been competing around the world.

She placed second at the Mid-America Oireachtas Championships, and she has qualified for the World Championships five times.

"Dancers compete all across the globe," she said. "But since we have this shared passion, it kind of connects us over one certain thing. I actually met my college roommate through dance. We competed against each other, and so I think we kind of connected over that shared passion for dance."

She also danced with the High Kings for Saint Patrick's Day.

"It kind of mixed passion for like listening to music and kind of that whole cultural aspect of Irish dance."

Anderson also plays violin and piano.