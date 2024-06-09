Homestead rally takes down Concord

LAFAYETTE — A young Concord High baseball team learned an important lesson on Saturday.

When you get to the semistate level, you have to be nearly perfect.

The Minutemen were strong early, taking a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning and still trailed just 4-3 entering the seventh.

But miscues in the field and base running blunders finally caught up to the Minutemen late, as Concord fell 10-3 to Homestead in the semifinals of the Class 4A Lafayette Semistate.

"This team exceeded expectations all season ... no one expected us to be here,'' Concord coach Greg Hughes said. "But when you get to this level, you have to play your best games of the season and we just didn't do that today.''

The Minutemen had three errors on the day — and a fourth drop that couldn't be counted as an error — while two huge baserunning mistakes potentially ran Concord out of innings. They also didn't get a hit after the third inning.

Concord took a 2-0 lead in the second, but it could have been more.

With the bases loaded and no outs, senior Andrew Kavanagh bounced into a fielder's choice to score a run. Troy Deaton was then hit in the helmet by a pitch to reload the bases.

Starting pitcher Braeden Messenger then hit a long drive to right that Homestead's Zane Wirges caught for the second out, with Garrett Stewart scoring from third to make it 2-0.

But Deaton had already rounded second and Homestead was able to get the out at first before Deaton could get back, which was the third out of the inning.

Concord added a run in the third on a big two-out triple by Alex Kridler that scored Emanuel Rosa all the way from first to make it 3-0.

Homestead began its comeback in the fourth, starting with a single by Alex Graber. After Cole Kintz reached on an error, Messenger had Graber picked off at second, but shortstop Emanuel Rosa dropped the throw.

Messenger then hit John Ankenbruck with a pitch, before striking out Aiden Phillips. But Luke Neiswonger got the Spartans on the board with a single and it was a 3-1 game.

After Deaton and catcher Alex Kridler combined for a great play at the plate to record the second out, William Karshner singled to right to tie the game at 3-3

"This is the third time in the tournament that we've been down 3-0,'' Homestead coach Nick Byall said. "Early in the year when we got down it was a struggle, but in the last month or so, our guys have learned how to grind out wins, so I wasn't too concerned when we got down.''

Homestead took the lead in the top half of fifth, by bunching three singles together, the third by Phillips to make it 4-3.

The Minutemen had a chance to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the inning when Noah Norwood was hit by a pitch and Rosa walked with two outs.

But before pitcher Brady Minnick got back on the mound, Norwood broke for third, but was thrown out easily from Minnick to Graber.

The miscue left Kridler — who was two-for-two — without a chance to bat with runners on base.

"I think Noah thought the pitcher and third basemen weren't looking ... '' Hughes said. "I saw him coming and thought, 'oh no.' But, it would have been a great play if it had worked.''

With the Spartans still leading 4-3, they broke the game open for good in the seventh, scoring six runs on five hits, a walk and a Concord error.

After Bradford opened with a walk, Deaton made a bad throw on a bunt for an error. Cole Kintz then laid down a perfect bunt for a single to load the bases with no one out.

Ankenbruck then drilled a triple to dead center — over 400 feet — to give the Spartans a 7-3 lead and chase Messenger from the mound. A triple by Neiswonger, a double by Wirges and a sacrifice fly plated three more runs off Joey Hauger to make it 10-3.

"Our leadoff hitter getting on to start the seventh was big,'' Byall said. "But the big two-strike triple from Ankenbruck finally gave us a chance to breathe a little easier.''

Minnick, the Spartans' No. 2 pitcher, was wild early, but settled down and finished with just one earned run allowed, while striking out four and giving up just those three early hits.

"We were expecting to see their ace and had planned on it all week,'' Hughes said. "But we also knew they had a deep pitching staff, so it wasn't a complete shock to see someone else.

"We had him (Minnick) in trouble a few times early where we could have added to the lead. But he was able to pitch out of trouble and our baserunning helped too. He just kept getting stronger as the game went on.''

The Minutemen finish 20-11, after posting a 6-21 record in 2023. Messenger and Kavanagh are the only senior starters for Concord.

"I told the kids after the game that we could be back here next year,'' Hughes admitted. "But no one will just give that to us. It will take a lot of hard work in the off-season for us to have the same kind of success.''

"We beat a very good team today,'' Byall said. "They beat some great teams to get here and we knew we'd have to play well to win."

HOMESTEAD 10, CONCORD 3

Homestead;000;310;6;—;10;11;0

Concord;031;000;0;—;3;3;3

Brady Minnick (W); Braeden Messenger (L), Joey Hauger (7).

Homestead: Hits: John Ankenbrink 2, Luke Neiswonger 2, William Karshner 2. 3B: Ankenbrink, Neiswonger. 2B: Zane Wirges. RBI: Ankenbrink 3, Neiswonger 2.

Concord: Hits: Alex Kridler. 3B: Kridler.