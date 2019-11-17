Homestead NASCAR: Kyle Busch clinches 2019 Cup championship

Dominik Wilde
Kyle Busch claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series title by winning the 2019 season finale at Homestead, ending a 21-race winless streak in the process.

The Toyota driver was one of three Joe Gibbs Racing entrants competing for the championship alongside Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin, as well as Stewart-Haas' Kevin Harvick.

He held off a charging Truex, who dominated the early part of the race - winning the first stage and leading a total of 103 of the 267 laps, but who ultimately had to settle for second place in both the race and the championship for the second-straight year.

Truex's hopes of a second title in three years were blighted on lap 121 when, following a green flag pitstop, he was called back to the pits because his front tyres were put on the wrong sides of the car.

After dropping a lap down, a caution for a spinning John Hunter Nemecheck on lap 136 allowed Truex to get back on the lead lap.

He returned to the top five before the end of the second stage and remained firmly in the top-three for the final part of the race.

Finishing third in the race behind Busch and Truex was Erik Jones, the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver not in title contention. He beat Harvick who, despite leading 41 laps, dropped out of contention when he made his final green flag pit stop much later than his rivals in the hope of capitalising on a caution that never came.

Outgoing champion Joey Logano rounded out the top five, ahead of Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman, while Hamlin missed out on a maiden championship by finishing 10th.

As the sunset in Miami Hamlin came to the fore, Hamlin was challenging Busch up front but a mishap during his final pitstop, where too much tape was put on his car's grille, caused overheating issues.

Following a pitstop to rectify the problem, Hamlin dropped off the lead lap but was able to rally back - passing nine cars in the closing stages of the race.

Kyle Larson was the only non-championship four driver to contend for the win, but engine issues brought an early end to his day on lap 208. The similarly-powered Chevrolet of William Byron also retired on lap 218 after losing oil pressure.

Busch's win for Toyota means that NASCAR's three national touring titles this year have been won by each of the category's three manufacturers for the second straight year, with a winless Matt Crafton claiming his third Truck series title for Ford on Friday, and Tyler Reddick clinching his second-straight Xfinity crown for Chevrolet on Saturday.

Busch's triumph is also the first time since Truex's 2017 title that the regular season champion has gone on to clinch full season honours.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

1

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

267

2

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

267

3

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

267

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

267

5

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

267

6

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

267

7

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

267

8

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

267

9

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

267

10

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

267

11

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

266

12

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

266

13

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

266

14

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

266

15

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

266

16

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

266

17

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

266

18

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

265

19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

265

20

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

265

21

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

265

22

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

264

23

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

264

24

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

263

25

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

263

26

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

263

27

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

263

28

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

262

29

Drew Herring

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

262

30

J.J. Yeley

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

262

31

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

261

32

B.J. McLeod

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

256

33

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

248

34

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

243

35

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

242

36

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

240

37

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

236

38

Joe Nemechek

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

227

39

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

215

40

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

209

