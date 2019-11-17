Homestead NASCAR: Kyle Busch clinches 2019 Cup championship
Kyle Busch claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series title by winning the 2019 season finale at Homestead, ending a 21-race winless streak in the process.
The Toyota driver was one of three Joe Gibbs Racing entrants competing for the championship alongside Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin, as well as Stewart-Haas' Kevin Harvick.
He held off a charging Truex, who dominated the early part of the race - winning the first stage and leading a total of 103 of the 267 laps, but who ultimately had to settle for second place in both the race and the championship for the second-straight year.
Truex's hopes of a second title in three years were blighted on lap 121 when, following a green flag pitstop, he was called back to the pits because his front tyres were put on the wrong sides of the car.
After dropping a lap down, a caution for a spinning John Hunter Nemecheck on lap 136 allowed Truex to get back on the lead lap.
He returned to the top five before the end of the second stage and remained firmly in the top-three for the final part of the race.
Finishing third in the race behind Busch and Truex was Erik Jones, the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver not in title contention. He beat Harvick who, despite leading 41 laps, dropped out of contention when he made his final green flag pit stop much later than his rivals in the hope of capitalising on a caution that never came.
Outgoing champion Joey Logano rounded out the top five, ahead of Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman, while Hamlin missed out on a maiden championship by finishing 10th.
As the sunset in Miami Hamlin came to the fore, Hamlin was challenging Busch up front but a mishap during his final pitstop, where too much tape was put on his car's grille, caused overheating issues.
Following a pitstop to rectify the problem, Hamlin dropped off the lead lap but was able to rally back - passing nine cars in the closing stages of the race.
Kyle Larson was the only non-championship four driver to contend for the win, but engine issues brought an early end to his day on lap 208. The similarly-powered Chevrolet of William Byron also retired on lap 218 after losing oil pressure.
Busch's win for Toyota means that NASCAR's three national touring titles this year have been won by each of the category's three manufacturers for the second straight year, with a winless Matt Crafton claiming his third Truck series title for Ford on Friday, and Tyler Reddick clinching his second-straight Xfinity crown for Chevrolet on Saturday.
Busch's triumph is also the first time since Truex's 2017 title that the regular season champion has gone on to clinch full season honours.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
1
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
267
2
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
267
3
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
267
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
267
5
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
267
6
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
267
7
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
267
8
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
267
9
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
267
10
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
267
11
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
266
12
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
266
13
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
266
14
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
266
15
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
266
16
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
266
17
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
266
18
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
265
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
265
20
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
265
21
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
265
22
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
264
23
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
264
24
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
263
25
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
263
26
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
263
27
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
263
28
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
262
29
Drew Herring
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
262
30
J.J. Yeley
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
262
31
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
261
32
B.J. McLeod
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
256
33
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
248
34
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
243
35
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
242
36
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
240
37
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
236
38
Joe Nemechek
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
227
39
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
215
40
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
209
