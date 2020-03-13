Homestead-Miami Speedway statement regarding NASCAR event weekend

As a result of the recent Coronavirus and taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our fans and industry stakeholders, NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.

We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.

Ticketholders on file will receive a credit for the full amount paid towards any admissions, including grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, pit passes, etc., subject to availability. The credit can be used for the balance of the 2020 and 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track.

Details regarding the process will be posted on this webpage within the next 24-48 hours. We ask that you wait for those details before contacting the Ticket Office directly regarding your specific questions with your purchase.