Homestead-Miami Speedway - Season Finales

The 1.5-mile oval Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida was the venue for the season finales of all three NASCAR premier series. The four-driver lineup ("Championship 4") in each series competed with the highest finishers among them earning the 2019 Championship title in their respective series. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events, including some 2020 information, for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Nov. 17 - Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) - 267 laps

- Due to weather conditions on Friday (rain), NASCAR opted to cancel practice sessions and Saturday's CUP series qualifying. This allowed practice time for CUP teams on Saturday. The lineup for Sunday's race was set based on owner's points. This put the Championship 4 up front. Denny Hamlin started P1 with Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, William Byron and Clint Bowyer making up the rest of the top-10. No one missed the 40-car starting lineup (40 teams entered).

- Kyle Busch (#18 Toyota Camry) scored his 56th victory in 534 CUP races. This is his 5th victory and 27th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 2nd victory and 8th top-10 finish in 15 races at Homestead. With the victory Busch earned his 2nd CUP series championship. Martin Truex Jr. (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 finish in 15 HMS races. It is his 24th top-10 finish in 2019. Erik Jones (3rd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in three races at Homestead. Daniel Hemric (12th) clinches the 2019 Rookie of the Year (ROTY) title.

2019 MONSTER Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion: Kyle Busch

2019 CUP Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Daniel Hemric

2019 CUP manufacturers championship: Toyota

2019 Awards Banquet: Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN

2020 Season Opener: Sunday, Feb. 16 - Daytona 500 at Daytona Int'l Speedway

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) - 200 laps

- Tyler Reddick (#2 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award with a lap of 167.069 mph. This is his 7th pole in 84 NXS races. It is his 5th pole and 28th top-10 start in 2019 and his 2nd pole in three races at Homestead. Cole Custer (2nd) posted his 27th top-10 start of 2019 and his 3rd in four HMS races. Austin Cindric (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 HMS start and his 28th in 33 races this season. Chase Briscoe (5th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. #66 Bobby Earnhardt did not make the 38-car starting lineup.

- Tyler Reddick scored his 9th NXS career victory, his 6th in 2019 and 2nd in three races at Homestead. Since he was one of the Championship 4, he earned the 2019 series championship. Cole Custer (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in four HMS races. It is his 24th top-10 finish in 2019. Chase Briscoe (3rd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in two races at Homestead and also won the 2019 rookie title.

2019 NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion: Tyler Reddick

2019 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Chase Briscoe

2019 NXS manufacturers championship: Chevrolet

2019 Awards Banquet: Friday, Nov. 22 at the Charlotte (NC) Convention Center

2020 Season Opener: Saturday, Feb. 15 at Daytona Int'l Speedway

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

2019 finale: Nov 15 - Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) - 134 laps

- Qualifying was cancelled due to weather conditions (rain) on Friday. Lineup was set by NASCAR's rule book (owner's points). Stewart Friesen (#52 Chevrolet Silverado) lined up in the pole position. Christian Eckes, Ross Chastain, Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill lined up P2-5, respectively. #87 Camden Murphy, #5 Dylan Lupton, #11 Spencer Davis and #19 Derek Kraus did not make the 32-truck starting lineup.

- Austin Hill (#16 Toyota Tundra) scored his 4th victory in 74 GOTS races. This is his 13th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in four races at Homestead. Matt Crafton (2nd) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 19 HMS races. It is his 18th top-10 finish in 2019. As the highest finisher of the Championship 4, Crafton has earned his 3rd series championship. Christian Eckes (3rd) earned the owner's championship for the Kyle Busch Motorsports #51 Toyota Tundra. Sheldon Creed (9th) was the highest finishing rookie.

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Champion: Matt Crafton

2019 GOTS Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Tyler Ankrum

2019 GOTS manufacturers championship: Toyota

2019 Awards Banquet: Friday, Nov. 22 at the Charlotte (NC) Convention Center

2020 Season Opener: Friday, Feb. 14 at Daytona Int'l Speedway

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

2019 Finale: Oct 18 - ARCA Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway - Winner: Christian Eckes

2019 ARCA Menards Series Champion: Christian Eckes

2019 AMS Rookie of the Year: Tommy Vigh Jr.

2019 Awards Banquet: Dec. 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

2020 Season Opener: Saturday, Feb. 8 - Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona Int'l Speedway

ARCA Menards Series East: (2020 series name change)

2019 Finale: Oct 4 - General Tire 125 at Dover Int'l Speedway - Winner: Sam Mayer

2019 K&N Pro Series-East Champion: Sam Mayer

2019 KNE Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Mayer

2019 KNE manufacturers championship: Toyota

2019 Awards Banquet: Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Charlotte (NC) Convention Center

2020 Season Opener: Monday, Feb. 10 - New Smyrna Speedway

ARCA Menards Series West: (2020 series name change)

2019 Finale: Saturday, Nov. 9 - Arizona Lottery 100 at ISM Raceway - Winner: Ty Gibbs

2019 K&N Pro Series-West Champion: Derek Kraus

2019 KNW Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Jagger Jones

2019 KNW manufacturers championship: Ford

2019 Awards Banquet: Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Charlotte (NC) Convention Center

2020 Season Opener: Feb. 21-23 weekend - The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour:

2019 Finale: Oct 13 - Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway - Winner: Justin Bonsignore

2019 Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Doug Coby

2019 WMT Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Rameau

2019 Awards Banquet: Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Charlotte (NC) Convention Center

2020 Season Opener: Saturday, Mar. 21 at South Boston Speedway

Pinty's Series:

2019 Finale: Sep 28 - Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Jukasa Motor Speedway - Winner: Brett Taylor

2019 NASCAR Pinty's Series Champion: Andrew Ranger

2019 NPS Jostens Rookie of the Year: T.J. Rinomato

2019 NPS manufacturers championship: Dodge

2019 Awards Banquet: Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Charlotte (NC) Convention Center

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

Peak Mexico Series:

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Aguascalientes Grand Prix at Autódromo Int'l de Aguascalientes

Winner: Ruben Rovelo - Pole: Ruben Garcia Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Season finale: Dec. 1 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Track details

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez ... 1.0-mile oval in Mexico City

Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes ... 0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL ... 2.28 mile 17-turn road course in Concord, NC

Daytona Int’l Speedway ... 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida

Dover Int’l Speedway ... 1-mile concrete oval in Dover, Delaware

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds ... 1-mile clay oval in DuQuoin, Illinois

Homestead-Miami Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Homestead, Florida

ISM Raceway (Phoenix) ... 1-mile tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona

Jukasa Motor Speedway ... 0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario

Kansas Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas

Kern County Raceway Park ... 0.5-mile oval in Bakersfield, California

Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - The Bullring ... 3/8-mile paved oval

Lucas Oil Raceway ... 0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana

New Hampshire Motor Speedway ... 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, New Hampshire

New Smyrna Speedway ... 0.5-mile oval in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Richmond Raceway ... 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Virginia

Salem Speedway ... 0.555-mile oval in Salem, Indiana

South Boston Speedway ... 0.4-mile oval in South Boston, Virginia

Stafford Motor Speedway ... 0.5-mile oval in Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Talladega Superspeedway ... 2.66-mile tri-oval in Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth, Texas

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park ... 0.625-mile oval in Thompson, CT