Homestead kicker/punter Sean West to join Wisconsin Badgers as a preferred walk-on

MADISON – Sean West, a kicker/punter from Homestead High School, has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin for the 2024 class.

West was named the winner of the Kevin Stemke Award last fall. The award is named after the former UW standout and given annually to the best senior kicker or punter in the state.

West averaged 42.9 yards per punt and hit 15 of 19 field goals and 23 of 26 extra points. West also played wide receiver.

So proud to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Madison!! Thank you to all friends, family, and coaches that have supported me! #onwisconsin pic.twitter.com/99NGwQVpfC — Sean West 4.5 ⭐ (@Sean_West5) April 3, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Homestead's Sean West to join Wisconsin football as preferred walk-on