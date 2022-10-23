Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps to earn his third Cup win of the season Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson is not eligible for the driver championship, so his victory means the final three spots for the title race will be determined next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Ross Chastain finished second Sunday and was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski.

The only playoff-eligible drivers to finish in the top 10 were Chastain (second) and Denny Hamlin (seventh).

Among the other playoff drivers: Christopher Bell placed 11th, William Byron was 12th, Chase Elliott was 14th, Ryan Blaney was 17th, Joey Logano was 18th and Chase Briscoe finished last. Briscoe damaged his car after hitting the wall. He will be in a must-win situation at Martinsville to make the championship race.

In the playoff standings, Chastain (19 points above the cutline), Elliott (+11) and Byron (+5) are each in a transfer spot heading into the final race before the title field is set.

Those below the cutline are: Hamlin (5 points below the cutline), Blaney (-18), Bell (-33) and Briscoe (-44).

Homestead Cup race results originally appeared on NBCSports.com