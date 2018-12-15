Homesley leads Liberty past Kentucky Christian 96-55

LYNCHURG, Va. (AP) -- Caleb Homesley scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, Darius McGhee scored 14 distributing six assists and Liberty beat Kentucky Christian 96-55 on Saturday.

Scottie James scored 12 points with eight rebounds, Keegan McDowell had 12 points and Keenan Gumbs scored 10. The Flames (9-2) also saw three players score eight points apiece with 10 players entering the scoring column. Liberty shot 40 of 67 (60 percent) including 14 of 35 (40 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. The Liberty outrebounded the Knights 41-24 and committed just seven turnovers.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz's 3-pointer capped a 12-0 run to give Liberty a 26-13 lead with 10:14 before halftime and the Flames led by double digits the rest of the way.

Austin Robinson led Kentucky Christian - which competes in the NAIA and NCCAA - with 13 points, Connor Maddox scored 11 and Ethan Liest 10.