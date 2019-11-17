Homesley carries Liberty past East Carolina 77-57

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Caleb Homesley had 25 points as Liberty routed East Carolina 77-57 on Saturday to remain unbeaten.

Homesley hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Darius McGhee had 15 points for Liberty (4-0), playing its first road game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jayden Gardner had 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting for the Pirates (1-3). Brandon Suggs added 13 points. Tristen Newton had 10 points.

The Flames led by six at halftime but pushed the lead to 41-28 in less than three minutes when Scottie James scored six of his nine points and McGhee hit a 3-pointer for a comfortable margin the rest of the way.

Liberty plays Navy at home on Tuesday. East Carolina plays Evansville on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com