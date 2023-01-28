New homes of former Badger coaches from 2022

Following the 2022 season, and even during it, the Wisconsin Badgers’ football program saw substantial changes to their coaching staff.

In October, long time head coach Paul Chryst was let go and replaced with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. After the season, athletic director Chris McIntosh decided it was time for a change, bringing in top-tier head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati.

As a part of him joining the Badgers, Fickell was able to bring in a greatly new staff around him, including offensive coordinator Phil Longo from North Carolina and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel from Cincinnati.

With the new staff coming in, many coaches left the Badgers and moved onto new opportunities elsewhere.

Here’s an update on where some of the former Badger coaches have ended up:

Bob Bostad (OL Coach) - Offensive Line Coach at Indiana

New offensive Line coach Bob Bostad, works with his players the during the University of Wisconsin spring football practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday.

Uw Spring Football Practice 4354

Al Johnson (RB Coach) - Offensive Line Coach at Montana State

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott carries the ball in the FCS semifinals on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD.

Fcs Semifinals 014

Alvis Whitted (WR Coach) - Wide Receivers Coach at Utah

Sep 8, 2018; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby April (OLB Coach) - Defensive Coordinator at Stanford

Nov 26, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal take the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Kolodziej (DL Coach) - Defensive Line Coach at Stanford

Aug 18, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Ross Kolodziej (96) against the Houston Texans at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Mark J. Rebilas

Mark D'Onofrio (ILB Coach) - Interior Linebacker Coach at Stanford

Nov 10, 2007; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Temple Owls defensive coordinator Mark D’Onofrio along the sidelines prior to playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Penn State defeated Temple 31-0. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Hank Poteat (CB Coach) - Cornerbacks Coach at Iowa State

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Bobby Engram (OC/QB Coach) - Yet To Be Announced

Aug 17, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end coach Bobby Engram provides direction as tight end Eli Wolf (87) walks across the field at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Haering (TE Coach) - Yet To Be Announced

Wisconsin special teams coordinator Chris Haering will be sure to instruct his punt return troops to stay away from Michigan’s long snapper Saturday. Credit: Mark Hoffman-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jim Leonhard (DC/Interim Head Coach) - Yet To Be Announced

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Chryst (Head Coach) - Unknown

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

