Homers, interference sink RailRiders

MOOSIC — The ball was flying out of the ballpark on Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the RailRiders, they couldn't win the home run derby.

Damiano Palmegiani ripped two of the five home runs the Bisons collected on a steamy night at PNC Field, and an unlucky bounce in the fifth inning took the RailRiders out of their best chance at a rally on the way to a 9-4 loss in the third game of the week's six-game set between the International League East Division rivals.

"You had to be perfect with pitches in the zone today," RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan said. "It's almost like it had to be the right pitch in the right spot, because if it gets in the air, and it's barreled up at all, it's got a shot.

"That's the story of the night."

The RailRiders blasted two long balls themselves: Jose Rojas' towering blast off the top of the RailHouse in right field with one out in the fifth inning and Taylor Trammell's line drive solo shot with two out to start a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh. But some bad luck, and that play in the fifth, robbed them of some of their best chances to make the score a bit more competitive in the middle innings.

Buffalo built a 6-0 edge by piling up extra-base hits early against lefty Tanner Tully.

Leadoff man Steward Berroa ripped the third pitch of the game into the Buffalo bullpen in left, giving the Bisons a rather immediate 1-0 edge. Three batters later, Palmegiani hit his first, an impressive clout that landed far over the wall in left center, past the grassy berm, over the walkway and into the Kids Zone, putting the Bisons up a pair.

Tully settled down to retire eight in a row before he walked former RailRiders catcher Max McDowll in the fourth. Catcher Brian Severn responded with two out by driving McDowell in with a home run to right. Cameron Eden hit the next pitch over the wall in left, giving the Bisons a 5-0 lead and their fourth homer in 17 hitters against Tully.

Meanwhile, the RailRiders hit into some poor luck. With a runner on and one out in the second, Carlos Narvaez scorched a line drive down the left field line that a leaping Riley Tirotta snared at the hot corner. In the fourth, the RailRiders had two on and nobody out, when a hard Agustin Ramirez grounder was turned into a double play.

The lead bounced to six by the time the RailRiders got their first solid rally going in the fifth inning.

But after Rojas' homer in the fifth, right-hander Abdiel Mendoza walked Taylor Trammell, Brandon Lockridge and Jorbit Vivas to load the bases. Buffalo manager Casey Candaele turned to right-hander Mike Mayers to try to get out of the jam, and he only narrowly averted disaster.

Oswald Peraza punched a first-pitch fastball softly over the mound and toward the bag at second. Second baseman Bryce Arnold arrived to field the ball just as Vivas sprinted down the baseline to the bag, causing a collision and a wild throw to first that initially seemed to bring the other to RailRiders runners home.

However, second base umpire Jen Pawol called Vivas out for interference, ending the inning.

"The second baseman is coming in, and Vivas is trying to get around him," Duncan said. "He didn't want to get tagged, and instead of stopping and going the other way, he kept going in the direction of the second baseman. He put himself in a bad spot."

Duncan admitted plays like that are "tricky," especially with baseball's new obstruction rule drawing closer attention to contact made on the basepaths. However, Duncan said this particular play is different, one that coaches have been working on teaching to baserunners for years, and infield coaches have taught middle infielders to be aggressive on for similar reasons.

"It's a real instinctual play," he said. "You almost have to have a good feel for what the second baseman is going to do. You don't want to stop and give yourself up, but how you get to second base, that's the tricky thing. You've got to read it, like he's behind second base and he's coming in, so you've got to move around him. It's almost counter-intuitive to what your instincts are telling you out of the chute. I'm sure it's one of those ones he'll learn from, put in his memory bank and do better with next time."

They were key runs to lose on a night when the RailRiders needed too many of them.

Palmegiani hit his second bomb of the night in the seventh, a three-run blast to the grass hill beyond the wall in center against lefty Oddanier Mosqueda to make it 9-1.

But Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored their three runs to get within shouting distance in the seventh. After Trammell's homer off former RailRiders right-hander Erik Swanson, Lockridge hit a single off Tirotta's glove at third. Vivas drew the third of his season-high four walks, and Peraza singled to right to bring Lockridge home.

With lefty Mason Fluharty in, Vivas scored from third on a wild pitch, but Serven fired to second just in time to get the lunging Peraza to end that threat and, essentially, the RailRiders' chances of a comeback.

Friday's game

RailRiders (??-??) vs. Buffalo (??-??), 6:35 p.m., PNC Field

Pitching probables: RailRiders LHP Edgar Barclay (3-5, 6.21) vs. Buffalo TBD

Off the Rails

* RailRiders OF Jasson Dominguez will miss "up to eight weeks" with a left oblique strain, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters in New York on Thursday afternoon. "It's a pretty significant strain," Boone said. Dominguez suffered the injury on a check swing during Saturday's loss to Rochester. Dominguez played in just nine games with the RailRiders after starting the season on the injured list following Tommy John surgery, going 14 for 36 with two homers and three RBIs.

* One day after optioning him to the RailRiders, the Yankees designated lefty reliever Clayton Andrews for assignment on Thursday. Andrews had a 5.84 ERA in 20 appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.