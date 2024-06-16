Late homer drops Spokane Indians in 3-1 loss to Vancouver, snapping six-game win streak

Jun. 15—From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. — All good things must come to an end, and so it was with the Spokane Indians winning streak. But they're still in good position to wrap up a playoff spot.

Jace Bohrofen hit a go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning, and the Vancouver Canadians beat their visitors 3-1 at Nat Bailey Stadium on Saturday.

The loss halts a six-game winning streak where the Indians won eight out of nine games. Spokane has won 15 of 18 against Vancouver this season.

The first-place Indians (35-24) stayed four games ahead of Eugene and Hillsboro in the Northwest League pending late results with five games remaining in the first half. The Indians start a seven-game series against Eugene on Tuesday.

Indians starting pitcher Blake Adams rebounded from a couple of rough starts to turn in a sterling effort. He went seven innings and allowed one run on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. He threw 107 pitches, 80 for strikes.

Spokane got on the board first in the third inning, with all the action after two were down. Jean Perez struck out, but a wild pitch allowed him to reach first base. Cole Carrigg singled, and throwing errors by right fielder Je'Von Ward and catcher Robert Brooks allowed Perez to come around to score.

Carrigg hustled all the way and tried to score on the second throwing error, but he stumbled before he got to home plate and was tagged out by several feet while lying prone in the base path.

It stayed 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh when Ward got his revenge with a solo homer, his first in his first game with the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The Indians put runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth and the Canadians went to the pen for reliever Chay Yeager to face Jake Snider, who popped out to end the inning.

Brayan Castillo took over on the hill for the Indians in the bottom half and gave up a solo homer to Bohrofen — his fifth of the season. Jamari Baylor singled, stole second and went to third on a throwing error then scored on a two-out RBI single by Nick Goodwin.

The Indians went 1-2-3 in the ninth.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.