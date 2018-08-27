Homer Bailey, Reds set dubious MLB mark in 9-0 loss to Cubs

Homer Bailey is having an awful season.

Through 17 starts, the Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher posted a 6.21 ERA and 1.62 WHIP while allowing 20 home runs.

Now he has an MLB record to match his dubious play.

Reds set new mark for losing with Homer Bailey on the mound

According to Stats by Stats, the Reds now have the most team losses through 18 starts by a pitcher in a single season since the live-ball era began in 1908.

Bailey’s record stands at 1-12. With Sunday’s 9-0 defeat to the Chicago Cubs, the Reds have lost the rest of his starts to tally a 1-17 record when he toes the rubber.

Homer Bailey and the Reds share a new MLB mark for futility after Sunday’s loss to the Cubs. (AP)

Jim Riggleman in Homer Bailey’s corner

Despite Bailey’s struggles, Reds manager Jim Riggleman came to the defense of his starter, who didn’t get much help from his defense in Sunday’s loss that saw three unearned runs scored on Bailey.

“If it could go wrong, it went wrong,” Riggleman told reporters. “Overall, I thought Homer threw very well. The numbers will never indicate that. It started with the first hit of the game and just went from there.”

While his defense failed him, Bailey didn’t do himself many favors on the mound, as exemplified by the mammoth home run he gave up to third baseman David Bote that left Wrigley field and landed on Waveland Avenue behind the ballpark.

For Bailey and the Reds, who sit in last place in the NL Central with a 56-75 record, this season can’t end soon enough.

