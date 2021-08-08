'Homelessness is an experience' -- Compassion goes a long way in effecting change

Aug. 8—Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter, believes taking a compassionate perspective on those experiencing homelessness goes a long way in providing hope for those individuals, but it is not something a lot of people think about.

"A lot of the homeless that I have spoken with over the years feel that they're looked down upon — particularly the men are looked at like they should just get a job," he said. "What people don't see is all the little things."

Many things can lead to a person experiencing homelessness, and anyone can find themselves in that situation, whether it is the result of one bad decision, a lost job, mental illness, an addiction or any other unfortunate circumstance.

It is a temporary thing, Pedigo said.

"I think what a lot of people fail to realize is that they're not homeless; they're experiencing homelessness, just like we would experience a flat tire or we would experience a layoff at work. It's short-lived, regardless of whose fault it is," he said.

And in many cases, he said, there are barriers that might prevent a person from simply going out and getting a job.

This could include mental health problems that have not been addressed or a criminal record that creates obstacles for finding employment or housing, regardless of whether or not that individual has reoffended in recent years.

"Then there are the other barriers they face too, like the ability to shower and care for themselves, and some of them have done this for so long, their dental hygiene is completely gone. It's not that they don't care about themselves," Pedigo said.

The most helpful solution, he said, is treating those experiencing homelessness with dignity and compassion, giving them a sense of hope and adding a sense of humanity to the way society reacts to and perceives the idea of homelessness and those experiencing it.

That is one goal St. Benedict's attempts to accomplish with its own clients at the shelter.

Allen Perkins, who also works with St. Benedict's, said he also experienced a bout of homelessness in 2020 after being incarcerated.

Perkins stayed at the shelter for about five months.

"Going to St. Benedict's gave me a super great start. When I got out of incarceration, I had not a penny in my pocket, a pair of worn out shoes, an old pair of sweats, nothing," he said.

His time at the shelter provided him with access to jobs and resources in the community to get him back on his feet, and most importantly, it provided him with hope.

Hope, he said, plays a large part in helping someone find the right path.

"To me, that's a big thing, if they can know and hear it from somebody," he said. "Someone to encourage them and let them know they are capable, whether it's in doing a job or something else, letting them know they are useful."

Compassion and understanding from the community go a long way in recovery and getting back on track, Perkins said.

"A lot of people have just been living in the rut for so long. They've been knocked down so many times ... they're in a comfort zone and they don't want to get out of that comfort zone. They may have to be led out," he said. "I think it would be great if they could get some encouragement from the general public and letting them know it's not the end of the line. That's the starting point when you want to change the way you're living."

Pedigo said treating those going through a difficult time in their lives with open minds is important for helping them out of it.

It builds relationships and trust, and relationships are going to be the biggest resource to connect individuals to the resources they need in the community to get back on their feet.

"If we change our perspective on the way we see homelessness as they're just experiencing that, then we change the way that we approach things and we change the way that we address things, and we're relational with them," Pedigo said. "We have to change the way we see things and we have to be relational if we're going to be effective in what we do."

