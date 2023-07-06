Homegrown trio represents Oklahoma State on Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Jul. 5—With Big 12 Football Media Days on the horizon, the new-look league has started to roll out its preseason honors, starting Wednesday afternoon with the All-Big 12 team.

Media members who cover the Big 12 chose a trio of home grown Oklahoma State players: wide receiver Brennan Presley, linebacker Collin Oliver and defensive back Kendal Daniels.

Presley, a Tulsa native who will be a senior this fall, will enter the 2023 campaign as the Cowboys' projected top receiving target. He reeled in 67 catches for 813 yards — which both led OSU — in addition to three total touchdowns in 2022. The wideout was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention a season ago.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Oliver, from Oklahoma City, was dominant as a sophomore this past fall. He was named Second Team All-Big 12 after posting a team-best five sacks and 12 hurries in addition to 7.5 tackles for loss. That came a season following a debut that made him the unanimous Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2021.

Out of Beggs, Daniels emerged as one of the Big 12's best defenders when he used his redshirt-freshman season to follow Oliver in being named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He was also Second Team All-Big 12, finishing 2023 with 71 tackles, three interceptions, 6.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Year. Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford was named the Defensive Player of the Year. And Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward, who joined the Wildcats this offseason after four years at Florida State, was selected as the Newcomer of the Year.

The Cowboys were one of a handful of teams with a trio of nominations. The others were Texas (5), Kansas (4), Kansas State (4) and TCU (4). Houston and UCF, both part of the four schools that officially joined the Big 12 effective July 1, were the only schools with no selections.

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.