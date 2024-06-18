Homegrown Arsenal duo considering transfer exits

Arsenal duo Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe are both contemplating their futures this summer, according to a report.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND: Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Brentford and Arsenal at Gtech Community Stadium on September 27, 2023. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that Arsenal are likely to consider offers for a number of their homegrown players this summer, with Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe contemplating their futures.

That’s in addition to the recent news that Reiss Nelson has informed Arsenal he wants to consider a transfer, with the Gunners looking to bring in as much as £20m for the winger.

With all three players, McNicholas points out that the upside of a sale is that Arsenal can record their transfers as “pure profit” in PSR terms, giving them some financial flexibility in the market.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe (R) controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 3, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Fulham have made Smith Rowe a priority signing for the summer window, and they’re ready to make an early bid for the midfielder.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is keen to bolster his attacking options, and Smith Rowe is reportedly high on the club’s recruitment agenda.

Recent reports suggested Arsenal were set to hold talks with Smith Rowe over his future, and it seems likely those conversations will conclude that an exit is for the best.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah controls the ball during a UEFA Champions League group B football match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal FC at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Nketiah, Crystal Palace reportedly admire the striker, though it remains to be seen if they’re willing or able to make an offer that Arsenal would accept.

Nketiah played 1,416 minutes for the Arsenal first team this season, whilst Smith Rowe managed just 489. That put them 16th and 20th in terms of minutes played for Mikel Arteta’s side in 2023/24.