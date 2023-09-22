Homecoming week breaks routines, Blue Jay football still wants to win

Sep. 21—JAMESTOWN — For most of Jamestown High School, homecoming isn't just about the football game — not even for the football team.

"There's a lot of other things going on," JHS head football coach Bill Nelson said. "Everyone's got events and you want to be supportive and cheer on the other sports going on. Then you have the extras like the powderpuff game where the ladies were playing down at Ernie Gates. We had some guys involved in helping to coach that."

That's just the first part of the week.

"Friday you have the pep rally at the high school where the coronation happens and the Hall of Fame class is inducted," Nelson said.

After the high school pep rally wraps up, Nelson along with the juniors and seniors and the coronation group make a trip down to Jamestown Middle School.

"I get to get on the mic a little bit and whoop it up, our players do a little bit of a chant and get the kids involved with that," Nelson said. "It's good stuff. It gets everybody ready for Friday night. There is a lot of extra school spirit flying around which is awesome to see."

A win on Friday night would be the cherry on top of what is already an extra exciting week in the Buffalo City.

The Blue Jays are set to face off against Wahpeton on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium. The Blue Jays are entering week No. 5 of the season at 3-1 while the Huskies are 1-3.

Wahpeton's lone win came against Devils Lake in week one.

"We want the kids to get out and support the other teams and be involved but we still have a job to do," Nelson said. "It all comes down to Friday night. It's a big game for us. It's a really good opponent that fundamentally they do a lot of different things to challenge teams. We have to be paying attention. We do a lot of prepping and a lot of planning but we still have to get out there and execute. The kids can't let their guard down, they have to know what is going on at all times."

The last time the Blue Jays faced Wahpeton, the Huskies defeated the Jays 14-13. It was the team's first loss since Oct. 8, 2021.

"We did not play well but that was last year," Nelson said. "This year it's a brand new team. We've had a good couple of days of practice. We just have to be locked in and notice what they are doing offensively, defensively and on special teams. We have to play smart football."

While the Huskies have only ever won eight games against the two-time defending Class A champs and have only won one game in the last month, Nelson said Wahpeton's records are a bit deceiving.

"Throw the records out the window," Nelson said. "They have a really, really talented running back who was really good as a sophomore. He had five touchdowns in the game against Devils Lake at the start of the year."

Wahpeton's standout running back Treyton Mauch was an all-state selection last season.

"Everything goes through him but they have multiple weapons at other spots," Nelson said. "Offensively, they try to out-scheme and outflank teams so we have to be smart about where their weapons are and where they are not (but) above all of this, we still want to have fun. It's a game."

A game they want to win.

All told, the Jays have produced 1,301 yards of total offense over the last month. The Blue Jay defense has held opposing offenses to an average of 253 yards per game.

Ryan Kallenbach was 11-for-15 through the air last week in Watford City. The junior threw for 152 yards, two touchdowns and one two-point conversion en route to the Jays' 46-6 win over the Wolves.

Sam Mayhair and Kellan Harstad split the majority of the Blue Jays' rushing duties last week. Each had 12 carries and rushed for 79 and 64 yards, respectively. Liam Frey was the Jays' third-leading rusher with 50 yards on eight rushes. Tyson Jorissen, Ryan Kallenbach and Nate Walz were responsible for the Jays' last 47 yards rushing.

Walz was also the Jays top receiver, notching 143 yards on nine catches. Jorissen was Kallenbach's one other target. He had one reception for nine yards.

On defense, Max Rittenbach recorded six solo tackles while Caleb Schiele was credited with four solos.

It was a solid performance for week four — but it's week five and Nelson wants to see his boys pick it up and cap off the 2023 homecoming with win No. 4.

"It's homecoming," Nelson said. "There is going to be a lot of excitement around that. Who coming into someone else's place doesn't want to beat them on homecoming? Coach (Wade) Gilbertson is going to have his kids ready to go — there are no ifs, ands or buts about that.

"We have to take steps forward and be ready to play," he said.