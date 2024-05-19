Homecoming celebration for snooker world champion

Kyren Wilson brought his trophy so his fans could get a close look at it [BBC]

Fans in the new snooker world champion's home town have given him a homecoming to remember.

Kyren Wilson, from Kettering in Northamptonshire, defeated Jak Jones 18-14 in the World Championship final in Sheffield earlier this month.

He met fans at Wicksteed Park, a popular leisure attraction in the town.

He said the event was "something I'm never going to forget".

The homecoming was Wilson's idea to give fans from his home town a chance to celebrate the championship win.

He said he was "so grateful to Wicksteed Park for hosting for me".

"I've had so many messages, especially from the people of Kettering and Northamptonshire in general," he said.

"I just thought 'Why not get everyone together to celebrate?'."

Supporters got a chance to get his autograph and see the trophy.

Joe Davis, who died in 1978, was one of the early snooker stars and helped to set up the World Championship [Getty Images]

The trophy has already made appearances in other places in the county and one encounter made Wilson realise just how momentous his achievement was.

He said: "One of the beautiful things that's happened to me recently is when I took it to a local club in Kettering.

"There were a few schoolchildren - school was out of hours at the time.

"They were looking at the names and pointing at the likes of Joe Davis.

"He's obviously long gone but his name is going to live forever, so I have to pinch myself that I'm now part of that."

The crowd at Wicksteed Park were shown footage of the unforgettable game, including Wilson embracing his son after the match.

