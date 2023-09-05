Homecoming for BC High football after a 2022 season spent almost entirely on the road

BOSTON – After two straight seasons of big changes, the BC High football team is looking forward to a little peace and quiet ... while it tries to make noise again in the Catholic Conference.

The big disruption in 2021 was the introduction of a new coaching staff led by Canton resident Ed Mantie. The adjustment wasn't always smooth as the Eagles finished 1-10.

Last year's 4-7 record could be chalked up partly to BC High's usual killer schedule and partly to the fact that the Eagles played a single true home game – a sparsely attended Week 10 victory over Hingham – as their field was undergoing renovation.

With Mantie's philosophies now taking root in Year 3 – he says that was the sweet spot in his previous successful gigs at Westwood and Framingham – and with the $2.5 million Murphy Family Stadium project now complete, the Eagles are feeling, well, right at home.

"We feel a lot more comfortable," senior running back/safety Jacob Bierenbroodspot said. "We have a lot more chemistry with each other, too. It's going to translate everywhere."

"I'd be lying if I didn't say that there's a little bit different buzz around what we're doing," Mantie noted. "And the kids feel it."

BC High's new complex includes a rebuilt grandstand and press box (with an enhanced sound system), two permanent buildings to house concessions, ticketing and restroom facilities, and a small plaza. The Eagles will play there five times this season, including Friday's opener against LaSalle Academy of Rhode Island and on Thanksgiving against Catholic Memorial.

More: The 100 (and maybe a few more) South Shore high school football players to watch in 2023

"(Being on the road last year) was a challenge we had to get through," said senior running back/cornerback Marshall Rice, of Milton. "We'll have a lot more momentum and excitement this year having a home stadium."

"To not have a place you can really call your own all season long last year was (a big deal)," Mantie said. "As much as you try to deflect (attention on that) as the coach, it definitely wears on you, getting on a bus all the time. (Last year) we're getting dressed underneath bleachers at a 'home' game when we should be in (the locker room) as a team with quiet time (when we) put away the noise. We did the best we could."

Conrad Babka, left, hauls in a pass as Gavin Barth, right, defends, during Boston College High School football practice, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

The Eagles played their first four "home" games of 2022 at neutral sites – two at Stonehill College, one at Weymouth High and one, memorably, at Boston College's Alumni Stadium. That last one was a big success as the Eagles, 0-5 coming in, beat St. John's-Shrewsbury, 35-15, on the big stage.

"I just remember walking onto the field and it was a great atmosphere," said Rice, who had three touchdowns and an interception in that one while his older brother Brody (now at Colby College) scored twice. "It was very special playing there; a once-in-a-lifetime chance. It was Senior Night, too, and my grandparents were there. It was definitely a night to remember for the family."

The no-huddle

There's been a preseason QB battle between junior Carter Carroll, who started down the stretch last season, and sophomore Kise (rhymes with ice) Flannery. Rice, Bierenbroodspot and speedy junior Jackson Richard will be the running backs while senior Max Galvin, who started the 2022 season at QB, has switched to receiver, teaming with senior Liam Kallen and junior Conrad Babka. Three starters return on the offensive line – junior C Mike Smith, senior RG T.J. Richardson and senior LG Jack Turner.

More: Find all of our high school football coverage to get you ready for 2023 season right here

The offensive linemen will be joined on the D-line by junior Aneesh Falaise. Senior Tommy Kubera and juniors Tommy O'Donnell and Josh LaPointe will anchor the linebacking corps, with Richard, Bierenbroodspot and junior Gavin Barth at safety and Rice, Kallen, senior Devin Dear and junior Javan Scott at corner.

The Murphy Family Stadium at Boston College High School underwent a $2.5 million renovation that included a new grandstand and press box, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

2022 recap

The Eagles started 0-5 but won four of their last six, including a three-game winning streak against Malden Catholic (40-26), Barnstable (23-22) and Hingham (19-14). BC High concluded its season with a 42-28 loss to eventual unbeaten Div. 2 state champ Catholic Memorial on Thanksgiving.

Three names to know

Marshall Rice, RB/WR/CB: Entering his fourth season as a starter he will be all over the field for the Eagles.

Jacob Bierenbroodspot, RB/WR/S: Mantie calls him "the definition of a football player."

Tommy Kubera, LB/TE: Senior will be a three-year starter at inside linebacker and will be a focal point of the defense.

They said it

Coach Ed Mantie on last year's visit to Boston College's Alumni Stadium: "(BC coach) Jeff Hafley was very gracious. He said, 'You guys are welcome to come back any time.' It's certainly something we want to do again. It obviously boosted our kids."

Senior RB Jacob Bierenbroodspot on how teachers over the years have mangled the spelling/pronunciation of his last name: "It's terrible. Most of them just call me 'Dutch' at this point."

Senior RB Marshall Rice on aiming for BC High's first winning season since 2019 (6-5): "Ever since Coach Mantie and the rest of the staff got here we've progressed each year. Definitely this is our year to go far in the playoffs."

BC High football 2023 schedule

Friday, Sept. 8: vs. LaSalle Academy (R.I.), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: vs. Reading, 7

Friday, Sept. 22: at Woburn, 7

Friday, Sept. 29: at Everett, 7

Friday, Oct. 6: vs. Malden Catholic, 7

Friday, Oct. 13: at Xaverian, 7

Saturday, Oct. 21: at St. John's (Shrewsbury), noon

Saturday, Oct. 28: vs. St. John's Prep, 1

Thursday, Nov. 23: vs. Catholic Memorial, 10:30 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: BC High football preview: Eagles return to a renovated home stadium