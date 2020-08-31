Homebuilt Contraptions Beat the Fancy Pants Porsches at Pikes Peak

From Autoweek

There’s no way this should have happened, no way that an entire division of German engineers working for years to create the half-million-dollar 700-hp 911 GT2 RS Clubsport should ever have been beaten by a guy who built what looks like maybe a T-Bucket roadster with a dust pan on the front.

“In this corner, one thousand of the best German engineers ever assembled, with computers bigger than your garage using computational fluid dynamics and finite-element analysis to create the greatest and most powerful customer race car in the world - the 911 GT2 RS Cluuuuuubsport! And in this corner, a guy from five miles away who went down the street to his dad’s garage and built a car with him. Are you ready to rummmmmbbbbbblllleeeeeee?????”

And the mountain rumbled (or was that thunder?). This is Pikes Peak, where dreams come true and no one cares how much computing power you have in R&D back home in Zuffenhausen.

Some years Pikes Peak is a big, international affair with all-out efforts by European manufacturers to set a new record at all costs. Other years it sort of returns to the fun local event it usually is, just another race in the Colorado Hill Climb Association’s calendar. This year, while Porsche did bring a squadron of powerful race cars with an equally talented platoon of drivers, the mood of the race was that of a fun, local event, but without the usual throngs of spectators, and held two months later than normal because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

That didn’t stop former part-time NASCAR Busch Series racer Clint Vahsholtz from winning the race overall with a time of 9:35.490. Vahsholtz is the middle generation of three generations of Pikes Peak racers. He’s run here every year since 1992, winning his class more than 20 times but never the race overall. He lives in Woodland Park, which is maybe five or six miles away from the starting line as the crow flies.

The amazing thing about Vahsholtz is the “car” he drove. While there were incredible, high-tech Porsches in the starting lineup, from Jeff Zwart’s modern 935 to David Donohue’s 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, Vahsholtz drove what looked like a bathtub with a snow shovel on the front end and a large package shelf poking up out the rear. Officially it’s called a “2103 Ford Open,” but you could be forgiven if you called it “The Contraption.” Whatever you call it, the damned thing won.

“I charged hard,” Vahsholtz said at the top, speaking to local radio and TV station KRDO, which did a terrific job of covering the event. “I got to a few places where I didn’t feel as comfortable as I would have liked, the middle section was slick, but my dad’s always said, ‘Just drive it quick.”

