Home underdogs for first time in same week, Packers, Steelers both win

Barry Werner
·1 min read

This was the first time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers were home underdogs in the same week.

That is testimony to how strong both franchises have been through time.

It also should have been a warning to everyone who thought these storied teams were going to continue to flop.

The Steelers came in 2-6 and left with a 3-6 record as they not only covered but outright downed the New Orleans Saints, 20-10.

The Packers were down 28-14 with 13:23 left but scored the game’s final 17 points to down the Dallas Cowboys and wreck Mike McCarthy’s return to Green Bay.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Packers.

Some bettors probably felt like doing what McCarthy did when his team failed to convert a fourth-down play.

