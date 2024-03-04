‘It’s home’: Top prospects dish on Hurricanes at Miami Under Armour camp

MIAMI — Chris Ewald Jr. has been a star on state title teams at Chaminade-Madonna, but he earned an individual honor on Sunday afternoon.

The four-star prospect was one of more than 200 high school prospects to suit up for Under Armour’s Next Football Camp series at Miami’s Ives Estates Park, but he was one of two who earned invitations to the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game.

“It feels good knowing that all the work I’ve put in is somewhat showing itself and it’s going to continue to show itself,” Ewald said.

Ewald, a standout cornerback for the Lions, is listed as the No. 13 cornerback in the nation, backed off his commitment to Michigan in January, and now he is open to numerous other schools, including the Hurricanes. Chaminade-Madonna has sent several players to Miami in recent years. Last year, wide receiver Joshisa “JoJo” Trader and safety Zaquan Patterson.

Ewald said he plans to visit Miami and LSU in the next week to check out their spring practices. He also said Auburn, Louisville and Tennessee appeal to him.

“I’m still open,” Ewald said. “I’m still visiting places. Just trying to find a home.”

Ewald said his relationship with Cristobal draws him to Miami, and he has spoken to new Miami defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson.

“He’s good. He’s a technician,” Ewald said. “I’m still getting to know him … but from what I’ve seen so far, he’s a good coach.”

Camp defensive line MVP nearer to Miami

Miami Central defensive lineman Floyd Boucard is new to South Florida. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive line moved from Montreal, Canada, but he put on a strong display in the Florida heat on Sunday.

“I like the weather, and I like the way they coach us,” Boucard said.

Boucard won defensive line MVP at Sunday’s camp, blowing past offensive linemen in one-on-one drills.

Boucard does not hold an offer from the Hurricanes right now, but he has offers from Louisville, Michigan State and Oklahoma, among others.

Although he does not hold an offer from UM, he visited Miami for its junior day and speak with Miami defensive line coach Joe Salave’a frequently.

“He just tells me good morning, how you doing, gets to know me and (is) telling me you need to come down here (to visit the program),” Boucard said

Palm Beach County running backs like ‘Canes

Two of the standout running backs at Sunday’s camp hail from Palm Beach County: Atlantic 2025 running back Deandre Desinor and West Boca Raton 2026 halfback Javian Mallory.

Desinor, who announced he transferred from American Heritage to Atlantic in February, is rated a four-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite ranking and holds an offer from the Hurricanes. Desinor notched 674 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 67 carries last season.

Desinor said he has heard the most from Colorado, Louisville, Oregon, West Virginia and Texas the most. He said he has not heard from the Hurricanes as much since running backs coach Tim Harris Jr. left to become the offensive coordinator at UCF and Matt Merritt took over. However, he still hears from graduate assistant Benedick Hyppolite and plans to visit UM during spring practices.

Mallory, a rising junior, helped West Boca over Atlantic in the playoffs last year, earning large school offensive player of the year honors. He had 131 carries for 1,425 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns while also bringing in 22 catches for 438 yards and six scores.

Mallory said he is still in the relationship-building stage of his recruitment, hearing a lot from Florida State, Miami Ohio State and UCF.

“It’s home. It’s South Florida,” Mallory said. “I like the environment, the coaches make me feel like I’m at home. I like everything about Miami.”