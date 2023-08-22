Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded and collapsed, killing his father inside and injuring another person Tuesday in Mooresville, N.C., Iredell County officials said.

Iredell County fire services and emergency management director Kent Greene said that officials responded to the home after midnight to assist personnel from the Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department, Mooresville Fire & Rescue, Troutman Fire Department and Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

One of the victims inside the house was transported to Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The body of Farley's father, Robert, 61, was recovered during a search of the debris.

Farley appeared in 12 games through his first two seasons with the Titans. He totaled 10 combined tackles in nine games last season.