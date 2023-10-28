Home sweet home: Tygers pull away from Lex, remain perfect at Arlin Field in playoff openers

MANSFIELD — It has become a late October tradition, like deer bracing for car season and pumpkin spice overwhelming our taste buds.

This is the time of year when the Mansfield Senior Tygers throw out a welcome mat for the first round of the football playoffs and then yank it right out from under their guest.

They’ve hosted a postseason opener at Arlin Field seven times and seven times they’ve emerged victorious, the latest happening Friday night in a 30-13 win over Ohio Cardinal Conference rival Lexington.

Even though the Tygers won 37-10 on Lex’s turf en route to an undisputed OCC crown, this rematch was very much in doubt for three quarters until three interceptions on consecutive possessions clinched a berth in the Division III regional quarterfinals for Senior High.

The even better news for the fourth-seeded Tygers (9-2) is that they are staying put to host No. 5 seed Rocky River at 7 p.m. next Friday. They’ll be gunning for an eighth straight win and looking to improve on their 8-1 playoff record at home.

“It means a lot because I missed my senior night,” playmaker Amarr Davis said. “Just getting another chance to play in front of your friends, in this environment at Arlin Field, just feels so good.”

Davis was back in action Friday after missing the previous 14 quarters with a sprained MCL. It looked like he never left when he gathered in a short pass from Duke Reese and turned it into an electrifying 35-yard touchdown just before halftime.

That TD was the 20th scoring catch of Davis’ career, tying the school record shared with Jornel Manns, and gave the Tygers a 14-10 lead it would never relinquish.

The 13th-seeded Minutemen got within one point on Will Perkins’ 27-yard field in the third quarter, but Reese answered with a 2-yard scoring run — set up by his 30-yard breakaway — to make it 21-13, and then the defense took it from there.

An interception by senior corner Ja’ontay O’Bryant preceded a pair of picks by senior safety Jaiden Grose as the Tygers foiled one comeback bid after another by quarterback Joe Caudill and his Minutemen.

In the first meeting, Caudill threw for 260 yards — 199 of them on eight connections with 6-foot-4 sophomore Brayden Fogle, including a 65-yard touchdown. This time, Caudill was held to 155 yards on 10 of 26 passing, and Fogle, shadowed all night by O’Bryant, was limited to 46 yards on four catches.

“The key was not to give them any big plays downfield,” said O’Bryant, who leads the Tygers with four interceptions this season. “I messed up on one play, but I talked to my secondary coach and he gave me different techniques to help me lock him down in the second half.”

Fogle beat O’Bryant on a 29-yard jump ball to set up the first of Perkins’ two field goals, giving Lex its final lead at 10-7 early in the second quarter. But the Minutemen mustered only three more points the rest of the way, and that wouldn’t be nearly enough against a team that got a touchdown pass and touchdown run from Reese, as well as scoring runs from Jamir Petty (10 yards) and Zyion Brown (5 yards).

“In practice all week, we took our best receiver at running routes (Jermain Bradley) and made him Brayden (on the scout team),” O’Bryant said. “So I followed him all week.”

Mansfield Senior High School's Duke Reese (9) throws a pass against Madison High School during high school football action Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Arlin Field. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Brown’s score was the only time the Tygers were able to cash in on their second-half interceptions, but it gave Senior High an almost insurmountable 28-13 lead with 7:42 to play. The final points came when Caudill, who was under pressure all night, was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

“We knew what they wanted to do,” said Grose after coming up with his first two interceptions of the season. “Brayden is their No. 1 guy and they had Seven (Allen) back, too. We knew they wanted to get the ball to their athletes in space.

“But I think we had our best game (as a secondary). We locked up on defense and took away what they wanted to do.”

The Tygers saw their streak of 11 consecutive shutout quarters come to an end when Caudill opened the scoring with a 6-yard run in the first quarter. But the Minutemen never found the end zone again.

“It starts up front with our guys getting pressure on the quarterback,” said Tygers coach Chioke Bradley, whose defense had four sacks and six tackles for loss. “The DBs did a great job of playing the coverage and then attacking the football in the air.”

Grose became the sixth different Tyger with an interception this season. Friday’s three picks give the defense 14 overall.

“Hats off to Mansfield, but I thought our growth from Week 6, when we saw them, was big,” said Lex coach Andrew Saris, who is saying goodbye to seven seniors. “It’s disappointing when you don’t come away with a win, but these seniors have meant a lot to me. My message to the underclassmen is this is your team now. We’ve got to make sure we’re putting ourselves back in this same position to fight next year.

“We’ve got to have a really good offseason and we’ve got to go into our winter and spring sports with competitive spirits. We’ve got to get in the weight room and we’ve got to mature. I’m excited for the future of Lexington football.”

Even though Mansfield Senior didn’t need extra incentive to do well in the postseason, the Tygers used the recently-announced All-Ohio Cardinal Conference team as additional motivation.

Fifteen of them made the team, including five on the first team, but Bradley was upset that his undisputed and unbeaten OCC champs did not produce a Player of the Year on offense, defense or special teams.

Linebacker Maurice Bradley II and lineman Symirr Phillips, who each have double-digit sacks and combined for 27 tackles against Lex, were excellent candidates on defense. Davis reset the record book this season for all-time receptions and yards receiving, and sidekick Nate Dismuke emerged as one of the league’s top receivers, catching eight touchdowns in league play. As for special teams, Quinten DeBolt, who handles all of the Tygers’ kicking chores, is 5 of 10 on field goals, 37 of 38 on PATs and has averaged over 37 yards per punt, with 13 downed inside the 20.

“I’m very upset,” Bradley said. “There’s no way you go 7-0 in the league and you walk away with no Player of the Year. That’s absolutely pathetic.

“We talked about it. The kids knew about it. It was definitely personal. It’s disheartening because we don’t do that to the rest of the guys in the league. We vote for the best guys.”

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Home sweet home: Tygers pull away from Lex, remain perfect at Arlin Field in playoff openers