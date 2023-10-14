Home, sweet home: Texas State football team returns to Bobcat Stadium to face ULM

SAN MARCOS — Four of Texas State’s first six games were on the road, but the Bobcats will be home for the next month with three consecutive games, starting this week against Louisiana-Monroe and followed by a bye next week.

“It’s going to be great,” Texas State coach G.J. Kinne said. “I’m about Louisiana-and-Mississippi’d out. I need to stay in Texas and be here. I think our guys play really well at home, and guys are excited to play in front of the home crowd.”

Texas State (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) has won both of its home games this season and is 6-2 at home dating back to last season. The Bobcats are favored over ULM (2-3, 0-2) by 16½ points, but the Warhawks have shown glimpses of potential, losing on a last-second field goal against Appalachian State 41-40 two weeks ago.

“They are going to come out and play hard,” Texas State quarterback TJ Finley said. “They gave App State a run for the money. A couple good teams in the Sun Belt they’ve played and gave them a run for their money. The key for us, like we’ve always done, is start early, start fast. Getting that first first down and each drive being able to stay on the field.”

ULM has one of the worst statistical defenses in the Sun Belt — 12th in scoring defense (34 points per game), 13th in total defense (454.4 yards per game), 10th in rush defense (170.8 yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (283.6 yards per game).

Even though the Bobcats have the top scoring offense (41.3 points per game) and total offense (497.8 yards per game) in the conference, the Warhawks use multiple defensive formations, and that will keep the Bobcats guessing.

“On defense, they give you so many different looks,” Kinne said. “You have to anticipate and try to narrow down what you expect to get on Saturday so you can put your guys in the best situation possible. Just like I tell you every week — because of our offense, because of our scheme, teams tend to attack us a little bit differently most of the time. We’ll have to do a good job of identifying what their plans are and make adjustments.”

While Texas State’s offense is humming along, its defense is in the bottom five of the conference in scoring (10th, 29.8 points per game), total defense (12th, 430.3 yards per game), rushing (ninth, 166 yards per game) and passing (10th, 264.3). ULM’s offense is last in scoring (18.2), total yards (325) and passing (133), but is third in rushing with 192 yards per game. Texas State’s offense is second in rushing at 205 yards per game.

“I think our offensive scheme and their offensive scheme are pretty similar, so they are used to seeing it in practice, and same for our defense,” Kinne said. “We’re used to seeing some of the things they do on offense. That always makes you feel better that guys are at least comfortable with what their eyes are seeing.”

Coming off a 34-30 loss to Louisiana last week, Kinne said to expect some “cool packages”on offense this week. He even hinted that backup quarterback Malik Hornsby could be used at running back.

“That’s kind of the identity of this offense,” Kinne said. “Every week, we’ll have gadget plays that we’ve worked on throughout the season, and we work them every week whether we call them or not. That’s something that’s always available to us. Depending on the flow of the game and how that goes will dictate those.”

Saturday's game

Louisiana-Monroe (2-3, 0-2) at Texas State (4-2, 1-1), 6 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas State football team back home to play Louisiana-Monroe