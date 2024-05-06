Advertisement

Home runs by Perry, Berkland power Gophers over Nebraska

Star Tribune staff, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Jake Perry and Drew Berkland each hit home runs to lead the Gophers baseball team to a 6-2 victory over Nebraska at Siebert Field on Sunday.

Kyle Remington pitched 3⅓ innings of shutout relief with five strikeouts to save the victory. Gophers starter Tucker Novotny allowed two runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings.

Perry's home run gave the Gophers (21-21, 7-11 Big Ten) a 3-0 lead over Nebraska (30-16, 12-6) and Berkland's home run made it 6-2.

Etc.

• The Lynx waived forwards Mimi Collins and Jaime Nared. Both players signed training camp contracts prior to the start of the 2024 season.

• Twins pitching prospect David Festa allowed seven hits and five runs in 3⅓ innings as the St. Paul Saints lost 7-6 Sunday to the Louisville Bats at CHS Field.

• Taylor Krapf and Breezy Burnett each drove in two runs to lead the Gophers softball team to a 7-5 victory over Nebraska at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. Krapf, Sydney Strelow, Delanie Cox and Nani Valencia each had three hits for the Gophers, who had 16 hits.

• The Minnesota Myth beat the Philadelphia Soul 47-12 in their Arena Football League home opener on Sunday at Target Center. The Myth (1-1) plays host to the Albany Firebirds at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.