Home runs from Michael Braswell III, Jared Jones tie game in the 8th for LSU against Wofford

Steven Milam broke the shutout for LSU with a home run in the seventh inning against Wofford in Friday’s Chapel Hill Regional opener, but after the Terriers answered with a solo shot of their own, it went to the bottom of the eighth trailing by two runs once again.

Michael Braswell III and Jared Jones quickly erased that deficit, however. The pair each hit solo home runs as LSU tied the game at three runs apiece entering the ninth inning.

The Tigers struggled to get much offense going against Wofford early in the game, being held scoreless in the first six innings, but the offense woke up at the perfect time.

The Tigers look to punch their ticket to the winners’ bracket, where they’d likely face North Carolina on Saturday.

