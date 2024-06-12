Home Runs for Life: QCA boy, 3, with Baraitser-Winter syndrome to be honored at River Bandits game

Home Runs for Life: QCA boy, 3, with Baraitser-Winter syndrome to be honored at River Bandits game

A young boy from Buffalo with a rare genetic condition will be honored at the Quad Cities River Bandits game June 14 as part of Genesis and the River Bandits’ Home Runs for Life initiative.

Lincoln Riley, 3, was born with Baraitser-Winter syndrome, a genetic condition that effects development of the brain. The disease is so rare that there are fewer than 50 cases reported. His doctors at Genesis say that every week he comes in, he exceeds their expectations.

Genesis rehabilitation tech Jenna Lynde and Genesis physical therapist Brynn Boderman work with patient Lincoln Riley, 3, during his recent therapy session at Genesis Pediatric Therapy, Bettendorf (GOPEDS).

Brynn Boderman, a Genesis physical therapist, works with Lincoln Riley, 3, during a therapy session at Genesis Pediatric Therapy, Bettendorf (GOPEDS). Lincoln is the Genesis Homeruns for Life honoree for June 2024. (MercyOne & Genesis)

Lincoln Riley, 3, flashes his big smile while his dad, Lucas, carries him to the treadmill during a therapy session at Genesis Pediatric Therapy, Bettendorf (GOPEDS). Lincoln is the Genesis Homeruns for Life honoree for June 2024. (MercyOne & Genesis)

Lucas and Sarah Riley, of Buffalo, Iowa, pose for a photo with their son Lincoln, 3, after his therapy session at Genesis Pediatric Therapy, Bettendorf (GOPEDS). Lincoln is the Genesis Homeruns for Life honoree for June 2024. (MercyOne & Genesis)

Lincoln and his parents will be honored during an on-field ceremony after the end of the second inning on Friday, June 14.

