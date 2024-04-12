Home runs hinder Jones in otherwise strong start; Pirates stifled in loss to Phillies

Jared Jones once again did some really impressive things on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he surrendered a pair of home runs for the second-straight start.

While the Philadelphia Phillies hit a trio of home runs as a team, the Pirates’ bats fell flat in their 5-1 loss at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.

Two pitches into Jones’ outing, the Phillies (7-6) had runners on first and second as Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner each recorded first-pitch singles. Jones was able to get out of the early jam by getting Bryce Harper to bounce into a double play and J.T. Realmuto to line out.

