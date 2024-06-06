Home run in eighth inning lifts Sky Carp past Captains, 4-3

Jun. 5—Beloit's Jake DeLeo hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to lift the Sky Carp past the Captains, 4-3, on June 5.

Lake County (30-22) held a 3-2 lead in the eighth when DeLeo hit his home run to left-center field off reliever Zach Jacobs (3-2).

The Captains put a runner on in the top of the ninth, but a fly out, a caught stealing and a strikeout ended the game.

Maick Collado hit a sacrifice fly and Jonah Advincula hit an RBI triple in the second inning, and Advincula hit into an RBI groundout in the seventh inning to account for the Captains' three runs.

Guy Lipscomb had three hits and scored twice, and Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double.

Starter Austin Peterson went 5 2/3 innings, gave up two runs (one earned) and struck out eight.

The series resumes with a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m., June 6.

Cooper Ingle extends the Midwest League's longest active hitting streak to 1️⃣2️⃣ games with his 12th double of the year!

His hitting streak is now the longest by a Captain this season! pic.twitter.com/XVI3Isunfi

— Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) June 5, 2024