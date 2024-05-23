Home Run Derby X is coming to Isotopes Park. What is it?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week the Isotopes and Major League Baseball announced that Home Run Derby X (HRDX) is coming to Albuquerque on August 23. So, what does that mean?

Holland named co-player of the year, 4 Lobos named All-Mountain West

Essentially, HRDX is a co-ed form of three-on-three baseball. Unlike a traditional home run derby, HRDX is a team-based format, and defense matters. Each event features four teams consisting of an MLB legend, a female player from softball/women’s baseball, as well as a local player.

The Rules

Each at-bat lasts two minutes and 30 seconds

A home run generates one point for the offense

A catch generates one point for the defense

A hit through a target generates a bonus point for the offense

A batter can call for a “hot streak” where five consecutive swings count as double points

In the final minute of an at-bat, the batter can tag-in a teammate to finish

each game lasts 30 minutes

Four teams – two semi-finals and a final

Roster

Manny Ramirez – 19-year MLB veteran and 12-time All-Star. A nine-time Silver Slugger and two-time MLB World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox. He previously played two games at Isotopes Park while on a rehab assignment with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ian Desmond – 11-year MLB veteran and two-time All-Star. A three-time Silver Slugger who played three games for the Isotopes during a rehab stint with the Colorado Rockies.

Jonny Gomes – 13-year MLB veteran. A 2013 World Series Champion as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Andrea Howard – A former La Cueva and UNM softball star. The Albuquerque native is the Lobos all-time UNM leader in home runs (47) and is a member of the Mountain West’s 25th season All-Time team. She also played for Team Italy during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Alex Hugo – A member of the Team USA women’s baseball national team. Hugo was also a standout college softball player at the University of Georgia and professionally for the Akron Racers. She is also an assistant coach for the Oakland Athletics.

Jocelyn Alo – A member of the Oklahoma City Sparks professional fastpitch team. The former University of Oklahoma standout was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Ashton Lansdell – A member of the Team USA women’s baseball national team. Lansdell played college softball at FIU.

The rest of the roster will be revealed in the coming weeks. Former MLB standout, and current HRDX ambassador, Nick Swisher will also be in attendance to interact with fans and said he is “juiced” to bring the event to the Duke City.

Tickets for HRDX at Isotopes Park go on sale on June 3rd at 10 a.m. The event on August 23 starts at 7:10 p.m. and gates open at 5:30. Click here for more information or call the box office or sales team for hospitality options at (505) 924-2255.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.