Home regional idea does not gain traction at Naples meetings

May 3—GRAND FORKS — There was a newfound push this year to bring NCAA men's hockey regionals to campus sites in the future.

The most vocal on the topic was David Carle, the head coach at the University of Denver. That was notable because Denver has won more NCAA national championships than anyone under the current 16-team, non-home site setup.

But when it came time to debate the issue Friday morning at the annual coaches meetings in Naples, Fla., it was the same old story.

The idea of home regionals was met with approval from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and the Big Ten — two Western-based leagues.

It was met with disapproval from the other four leagues — the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, Hockey East, the ECAC and Atlantic Hockey America.

Two sources told the Herald that doesn't mean every league was unanimous in its preferences.

Without widespread support for change, the NCAA Men's Division-I Ice Hockey Committee is not expected to entertain the idea of bringing regionals home.

Bids have been awarded for the 2025 and 2026 NCAA regionals. UND will host in Fargo's Scheels Arena in 2025. The other three regionals are all in the Eastern Time Zone — Toledo, Ohio, Allentown, Pa., and Manchester, N.H.

The 2026 regionals are scheduled for Loveland, Colo., Sioux Falls, S.D., Albany, N.Y., and Worcester, Mass.

Bids have been submitted for the 2027 and 2028 NCAA regionals. They are expected to be awarded in the late summer or early fall. UND submitted bids to host at Scheels Arena for both years.

The push to move regionals to home sites came after some poorly attended regionals in recent seasons.

UND has played in front of sparse crowds in NCAA regionals in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Albany. It also has played in front of average-at-best crowds in Cincinnati.

The non-home regional system also has struggled to generate bids in the West.

The state of Minnesota has virtually been shut out from hosting regionals because of the lack of viable buildings. The Xcel Energy Center is too big and the non-campus arenas in the state are too small. It will soon be 10 years since the state has hosted a regional game.

This spring, Maryland Heights, Mo., hosted in a building with a capacity of 3,100. In other years, the NCAA has awarded three regionals to the East and just one to the West due to a lack of bids.

But others believe putting regionals at home sites is too big of an advantage to give a team in the NCAA tournament.

Underdog schools feel they're unlikely to host an NCAA tournament game and would prefer to play at a neutral site rather than a road venue.

Once bids for 2027 and 2028 are awarded, the earliest a format change could happen is 2029.

The lack of regional venues in the West hasn't prevented the NCHC from success in the NCAA tournament. An NCHC school has won six national titles in the last eight years. The other two were won by ECAC and Hockey East.