Home Point Capital reports $73M loss as mortgage market shifts to purchases

Aug. 10—Home Point Capital Inc. lost $73.2 million in the second quarter amid increasing competition from a shrinking mortgage market and volatility stemming from federal actions seeking to protect homeowners.

The industry is shifting more toward mortgages for home purchases as many homeowners already have taken advantage of historically low interest rates and refinanced. That is squeezing lenders' income. Although Home Point originated $25.5 billion in loan volume, more than double the amount it originated during the second quarter last year, the Ann Arbor-based lender's gain-on-sale margin decreased 79% year-over-year.

Adding to Home Point's challenges, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released a rule meant to protect some homeowners from foreclosures as pandemic-induced forbearance plans end and usher them into loan modifications. But this could increase compliance costs for servicers.

Home Point reported net revenue of $84.4 million in April through June, a 76% decrease from the prior-year quarter. It lost 53 cents per share.

The company recently laid off about 10% of its workforce after it expanded during last year's mortgage boom, Housing Wire first reported. It has about 3,600 employees, including roughly 500 in Michigan.

"We continue to say focused on execution," CEO Willie Newman said during an earning presentation. "We delivered strong funded volume and broker partner growth during the quarter. We continue to drive down our costs and commit to the continuation of this trend, while at the same time enhancing the partnered and customer experience."

Expenses increased 67% year-over-year, but Newman said the company decreased its direct cost per loan by 9% during the quarter with improvements to technology. Its long-term goal is to reduce the cost to originate a loan to $900 from $1,000. Chief Financial Officer Mark Elbaum noted that the company was profitable on an operating basis in July.

Home Point is primarily a wholesale lender, which means it sells mortgages through mortgage brokers who work with multiple lenders to find their clients the best rates and products for them. Home Point now has 6,738 broker partners, up by 2,400 year-over-year.

That growth comes after Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. said in March it would stop doing business with brokers who continue to work with Detroit's Rocket Companies Inc. and Wisconsin's Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Newman has said Home Point expects to end the year with more than 8,000 brokers, though that's still shy of Rocket and UWM.

Home Point's originations segment lost $20.8 million in the second quarter. Refinances represented 65% of Home Point's second-quarter mix, down from 69% in 2020. The remaining 35% came from purchases. Home Point retains the servicing for most of its loans; that segment lost $39.6 million.

Home Point at the end of March had $482 million in available liquidity, including $209.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a 65% increase from a year ago. Although it entered the capital markets in January, Home Point did not actually see an influx in money to its coffers from the IPO. The offering came from private Home Point investors, but it now provides the company an opportunity to tap public investors for funds.

Rocket, which includes its Rocket Mortgage lending business, title insurer Amrock LLC, automotive retail marketplace Rocket Auto and more, will report second-quarter earnings Thursday. UWM will post its results on Monday.

