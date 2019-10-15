ALCS Game 3: Yankees-Astros delayed 15 minutes after umpire suffers concussion

Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson is checked by New York Yankees trainer Steve Donahue after a foul ball during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the 2019 ALCS. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK — Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson suffered a concussion during Tuesday’s Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 3 tilt that forced him to exit the game before the start of the fifth inning.

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado fouled off a pitch from Yankees starter Luis Severino in the top of the fourth that hit Nelson in the face mask, and he was attended to by Yankees trainer Steve Donahue.

Nelson remained in the game for the remainder of the inning, but exited before the top of the fifth.

Kerwin Danley replaced him as the home plate umpire, but the game was delayed for roughly 15 minutes while Danley readied himself for that role. The Yankees’ outfielders went into their bullpen while they waited, and Severino and his teammates went into the Yankees’ dugout. Severino lasted only three more batters before being pulled.

With Nelson removed from the game, there is no umpire in left field.

