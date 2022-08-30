Home plate umpire falls awkwardly, leaves Giants-Padres game

Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury.

Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first pitch of the game from Padres starter Mike Clevinger into foul territory, and Hudson attempted to follow catcher Aaron Nola in pursuit of the ball. But Hudson took a few steps and immediately went down.

The Giants' training staff came out to check on Hudson, and they decided he wouldn't be able to remain in the game. He limped to the clubhouse.

Second base umpire John Tumpane ran into the clubhouse, put on the gear, and assumed the role of home plate umpire.

The remainder of the Giants-Padres game had a three-man umpiring crew, with Ryan Blakney and Adrian Johnson working with Tumpane.

