How home nations are shaping up in Euro 2025 qualifying

England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales can all still qualify for Euro 2025 in Switzerland [Getty Images]

Holders England boosted their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2025 after a 2-1 win over France in Saint-Etienne on Tuesday.

First half goals from Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo earned the Lionesses three points and salvaged their hopes of a top-two finish in Group A3, which would qualify them automatically for next year's Euros without having to go through the play-offs.

Elsewhere, Scotland were 5-0 winners away at Israel, while Wales and Northern Ireland were unable to take victory in their meetings with Ukraine and Portugal respectively.

Here is a look at how the home nations currently sit in their qualifying groups and what they need to qualify for Euro 2025, either directly or via the play-offs.

Group A3 - England

After a disappointing 2-1 loss to France on Friday night at St James' Park, England got their revenge to record their first win in France since 1973.

While three points against the Group A3 leaders boosts their hopes of qualifying automatically for Euro 2025, it does not change their league standings as they remain third in the table behind Sweden on goal difference, two points from the top.

For teams in League A, a top two finish guarantees direct qualification into Euro 2025, while finishing third or fourth takes them into the play-offs.

England will be eyeing a win next month over bottom of the group Republic of Ireland, who now cannot finish in the top two, before heading to Sweden for their final group match.

In Sweden, a win would guarantee England qualification for Euro 2025 in Switzerland, if they beat Ireland.

Meanwhile, a Sweden defeat by France next month could mean a draw is enough for England in Sweden, should goal difference move in their favour before the final matchday.

The top two teams in Group A3 will automatically qualify for Euro 2025 [Getty Images]

Group B2 - Scotland

A 5-0 win for Scotland over Israel on Tuesday keeps them at the top of the B2 table.

League B teams that finish in the top three of their groups are guaranteed to qualify for the play-offs, while fourth does still have a chance of making the play-offs.

Sitting top of the group on 10 points with two games to spare and ahead of Serbia on goal difference, Scotland are guaranteed to make the play-offs, even if they lose their final two group games in July against Serbia and Slovakia.

As things stand, Scotland would also be advancing to the play-offs as a seeded team, giving them a more advantageous opponent in the first play-off round.

Scotland are already guaranteed a play-off place for Euro 2025 qualification after a 5-0 win over Israel [Getty Images]

Group B3 - Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland missed the chance to secure a place in the play-offs after suffering a 2-1 home defeat by Portugal, despite taking an early lead through Reading's Lauren Wade.

They sit third in the B3 table with two matches remaining, just three points clear of Malta.

But the Northern Irish can book themselves a play-off spot with victory on 12 July when they travel to Malta before their final group match against Bosnia and Herzegovina four days later.

Defeat against Portugal leaves the Northern Irish's chances of being a seeded team in the play-offs, should they qualify, less likely.

A win for Northern Ireland over Malta next month will guarantee them a Euro 2025 qualification play-off spot [Getty Images]

Group B4 - Wales

Wales dropped to second in the B4 standings after a 2-2 draw away from home against Ukraine.

The Welsh had led 2-1 until an equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time from Nicole Kozlova denied Wales victory.

But Kosovo's 2-0 defeat by group leaders Croatia confirmed Wales have qualified for the play-off places with two matches to spare.

A win over bottom of the table Kosovo next month would all but seal a seeded position for Wales in the play-offs.