Right at home: Lincoln eases into CS8 return by beating former rival Southeast

Lincoln is back home.

That was the positive vibe presented by longtime Lincoln coach Neil Alexander after the Railsplitters defeated Southeast 51-42 in a Central State Eight Conference game at Herb Scheffler Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Lincoln spent six seasons in the Apollo Conference, but according to Alexander, their return to the CS8, “Is fun.”

“First of all, we really like it,” Alexander said. “I think that is where we belong, we’ve got rivalries here. This was a rivalry — we hadn’t had (Southeast) for six years. I do tell everybody that the Apollo was good — they’re good people, they’re good schools. It was good competition, but the travel was so unbelievable, 2½-hour trips and right now we’ve got 40 minutes and we’re home. That makes for an easy bus ride.”

“We’ve got a lot of rivalries here and hopefully we can re-ignite them,” Alexander added. “We lost our fans going to the Apollo, nobody followed us going to those games. It’s nice to have our fans back as well.”

Seizing the moment

Lincoln's Drew Hayes goes up for a shot during the game against Southeast Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Lincoln (4-2 overall, 2-0 in the CS8) erased a two-point halftime deficit and went into the final period leading 36-35. Senior guard Ki’on Carson and junior forward Drew Hayes combined to score all of Lincoln’s 16 points in the third.

Carson nailed a 3-pointer and netted nine of his 11 points in the stanza, while Hayes had seven of his team-high 13 during the pivotal stretch.

Things unraveled for the Spartans (2-3, 0-2) in the fourth quarter after getting within 44-42 on a putback basket by freshman guard Josiah Turner. Lincoln sophomore Karson Komnick converted a 3-point play with 2 minutes, 44 seconds remaining for a 47-42 lead and then after a timeout, Southeast did not get out of the huddle on time and play started, which led to an easy layup for Komnick. Lincoln ended the game on a 7-0 run and outscored Southeast 15-7 in the final period.

“Defense and our pressure really got to them in the second half," said Hayes, who sat for 12 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. “The intensity picked up and their pressure kind of slowed down. We knew they were a solid team, and we knew they had shooters and big guys. Their big guys rebounded really well.”

Lincoln's Aidan Gowin goes up for a shot during the game against Southeast Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Carson did not attempt a shot in the first half and finished 5-for-6 from the floor, and Komnick had seven of his 11 points in the fourth period.

“We stepped up our defense later in the game,” Carson said. “We converted on our defensive stops, which led to me getting layups. I just thank my teammates for playing hard and giving me the ball, looking up and helping me score the ball.”

Looking for answers

Southeast's Anthony Williams goes up for a shot during the game against Lincoln Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

The Spartans, who pride themselves on ball security, committed 30 turnovers in the loss. The first four possessions of the second half ended with a turnover and Southeast coach Lawrence Thomas was heard making his claim to his assistants on the bench.

“Thirty turnovers in your own gym. I don’t think you’re supposed to win a game when you get 30 turnovers in your own gym," Thomas said. "I don’t know. We’ll just keep trying everything we can try. This is high school basketball — you should be solid enough at this level that we shouldn’t be getting 30 turnovers.”

Senior forward Jaylene Simmons had nine of his team-high 12 points in the first half that helped the Spartans lead 22-20 at intermission. He ended 5-for-8 from the field to go with six rebounds. Senior guard Reggie Rice made a pair of 3s and had eight, while senior forward Anthony Williams tallied six points and a game-high eight rebounds.

“I know that’s hard on LT,” Alexander said of the turnovers. “He’s a coach that has ball control. He and I are alike. The turnovers just eat at you. Our defense got out and got us some points. We were able to get down the floor and score some easy points, which is hard for us to do.”

