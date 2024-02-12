'It's home': Keaton Leppla takes over West Holmes football program

It was just a matter of time before Keaton Leppla became a head football coach.

And there's nowhere he'd rather get his first crack at it than his alma mater.

West Holmes announced Leppla as its new football coach last Friday, pending board approval, quickly wrapping up its coaching search a little more than a month after Zach Gardner stepped down after seven seasons in charge of the program.

"The opportunity to come back and lead that program and give back to the community and give back to the school that played such a huge role in my development from a teenager to an adult is something that is very special to me," Leppla said.

A 2013 graduate of West Holmes, the 28-year-old Leppla spent the past four seasons as a defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Wooster High School before being selected to lead the program that is near and dear to his heart. The Ohio Wesleyan grad also spent time as an assistant at Danville (2017-19) before heading to Wooster.

While Leppla has been on staff at Wooster as a teacher and coach, he's still been living in the West Holmes district, as he has for his whole life outside of college. Becoming the head coach at West Holmes isn't just a huge opportunity for Leppla, it's coming home.

"I live really close to the school, all my family still lives in the district," Leppla said. "It's home."

Leppla was a standout player during his football career at West Holmes but hopes to make his mark as a coach go far beyond what happens on the field.

"The first thing I want to bring as a head coach is that family, that community aspect to the program," Leppla said. "To really get the community involved and really get our players involved in the community more."

Of course, what happens on the field is important, and Leppla knows the expectations are high after 36 wins in the past three seasons.

"It's really exciting ... but at the same time there are high expectations day one on the job," Leppla said. "I understand that. I don't take that lightly. We're going to get to work and we're going to continue on that success that we've had."

