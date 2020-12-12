Report: Home of Italian World Cup hero Paolo Rossi burgled during his funeral

Their identities are unknown, but a group of burglars just became some of the most hated individuals in Italy.

The home of Paolo Rossi, the Italian soccer great who led the country to the 1982 World Cup title, was burgled during his funeral on Saturday, according to Daniella Matar of the Associated Press. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, reportedly discovered the crime upon returning to a house in disarray and valuable missing.

DISGUSTING! Paolo Rossi's house was burgled during his funeral. Wife came back from the service to discover the house trashed and some valuables missing 😢 — Daniella Matar (@DaniellaMatar) December 12, 2020

Rossi died Wednesday of lung cancer at the age of 64. Thousands of mourners gathered in Vicenza, Italy on Saturday to remember the departed forward, who received the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and Ballon d’Or after scoring six goals for Italy at the World Cup in 1982.

Rossi’s coffin was carried by a group of his former teammates. His wife and teammates were also among those to speak at the funeral.

From Reuters:

“Over the last few days we have received incredible, moving expressions of affection. I hope that Paolo has seen all this affection,” said Rossi’s wife Federica Cappelletti. “Paolo belonged to the people, to everyone, and it is right that he should be remembered for his greatness.”

Rossi’s body was cremated after the event, according to Football Italia.

A legend of Italian soccer was remembered on Saturday. (REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo)

