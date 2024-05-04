Home hope Sinner withdraws from Italian Open

Jannik Sinner has won three ATP titles this season [Getty Images]

Italy's Jannik Sinner says he is working with doctors to be ready for the French Open after announcing his withdrawal from this week's Italian Open in Rome.

The world number two won his first Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open and is one of the favourites for the Roland Garros tournament, which starts 26 May.

Sinner, 22, followed January's win in Melbourne with further titles in Rotterdam and Miami, but pulled out of the Madrid Open last week with a hip injury after reaching the quarter-finals.

"It is not easy to write this message but after speaking again with the doctors and specialists about my hip problems I have to announce that unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome," he wrote on X.

"Obviously I'm very sad that I didn't recover, it being one of my favourite tournaments ever. I couldn't wait to come back and play at home in front of the Italian crowd."

The news comes a day after the withdrawal of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz - the world number three - from the tournament.

Sinner, who has never been past the quarter-finals at the French Open, added: "Now I will work with my team and doctors to be ready for Roland Garros."