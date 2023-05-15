Home game themes announced for Penn State’s 2023-24 season

Penn State home game themes are something that goes hand in hand with creating one of, if not the best, home-field advantage in college football.

The most notable and famous of all themes is the White Out Game. All of Beaver Stadium decked out in all white gear is a spectacle on television and creates a buzz on gameday that is second to none. Even Kirk Herbstreit, an ex-Ohio State quarterback, can’t stop clamoring over Penn State’s White Out whenever he gets the chance.

While that is the most well known theme, there have been plenty of others implemented that create a buzz for the fans and look awesome on television. On Monday, it was finally revealed by Penn State football’s Twitter account which games on the schedule are matched up with the gameday themes.

There are some awesome themes for this season that are paired with big games. Let’s take a look and see every single theme for this season.

White Out Game

The most anticipated home game event of the year has finally been revealed. Penn State will be doing their White Out Game against Iowa this year on September 23 at 8 pm ET broadcast on CBS.

This is the second primetime game Penn State will be playing under the Big Ten’s new media partnerships. Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia will be the other, on NBC.

Helmet Stripe Game

See you in Happy Valley 📍🦁 pic.twitter.com/a6hX8JuOXF — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 15, 2023

There was some anticipation on if the home opener against West Virginia would be the coveted White Out Game. However, they decided to make that the Helmet Stripe Game, having a blue stripe down the middle of Beaver Stadium at the 50 yard line.

The anticipated renewal of an old rivalry game will be broadcast on NBC at 7:30 pm ET and is the first game of NBC’s new football partnership with the Big Ten.

Stripe Out Game

Penn State versus Michigan on November 11 will be the Stripe Out Game this season. Normally, those games are reserved for the White Out since it’s the biggest home game on the schedule every year. That is not the case this season.

As of now, there is no time announced for when this game will kick off or what network the game will be broadcasted on. However, the Stripe Out should provide a lot of excitement no matter what time the game will kick off.

Spirit Day THON Game

The second game of the season will be the emotional THON game against Delaware on September 9. No announcement has been given for what time this game will kick off, but it will most likely be a Noon game.

This is always one of the coolest themes of the year, showcasing a big THON logo right next to the iconic “S” in the student section. Season ticket holders are also able to donate their tickets to Four Diamond Families or sets of four tickets can be purchased and transferred to those families as well.

Military Appreciation Game

The Military Appreciation Game will be on October 28 against Indiana. No time has been announced for the kick off or what channel the game will be broadcasted on.

As always, this is a special event that takes place at Beaver Stadium. Past and current military members are honored across the stadium. There will be a request period for servicemembers to get tickets for the game.

Homecoming Game

The Generations of Greatness Homecoming Game will take place on October 14 against UMass. This will most likely be a Noon game, although there has not been an official announcement on when the game will start.

Homecoming is always one of the best events of the season. Seeing past players come back and be honored is special. For alumni, it’s a great reunion for everyone to come back to and enjoy another Saturday in State College.

Senior Day Game

The last home game of the season will be against Rutgers on November 18. Honoring the current seniors in the program for their last home game putting on a Penn State uniform.

It’s always a fun atmosphere, honoring the senior leaders and players who are in the program. Families of the players are on the field as they come out of the tunnel for one last time.

