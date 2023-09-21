This home game against Ohio State can be the time, the game for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Get into the guts of this game, to the blocking and the tackling and the play-calling and playmaking and further from the nonsense of ESPN College Gameday (Guest pickers! Headgear!) and it’s there to grab.

Everything this Notre Dame football team could be under head coach Marcus Freeman, everywhere this program could go in 2023, is within reach. Time for the No. 9 Irish (4-0) to grab it.

Scribbling such sentiment — even thinking it — some 384 days and four hours southeast ago was silly when Notre Dame officially opened the Freeman era at Ohio State. Try as you did to convince yourself otherwise, Notre Dame wasn’t winning that game. Not with a new head coach. Not with a new quarterback who is no longer the quarterback. Not without going through any of the tough stuff good programs must go through to beat programs like Ohio State.

We hear it all the time — in this game, you can't skip steps. Beating Ohio State last year would've skipped about a dozen of them for a Notre Dame team that still had to learn to walk before it could win.

Notre Dame wasn’t winning that game because Notre Dame hadn’t yet done anything, hadn’t experienced anything under Freeman. It had to figure out who it was on both sides of the ball. It had to establish its identity. It had to escape the massive shadow left by Brian Kelly, the winningest coach in program history in case you haven’t heard. It had to learn how to win and to handle adversity, and it had to handle adversity in waves last season.

The loss to Marshall. The injury to now former starting quarterback Tyler Buchner. The loss to struggling Stanford. The loss to rival USC when eventual Heisman Trophy winner Caleb WIlliams made them look lost. All of it had to happen then to get here now. Freeman admitted as much this summer while sitting at a cozy round table outside his office. It had to happen in 2022 for this program to set up 2023.

You know what else did? That loss to Ohio State. You don’t walk into that stadium on that night in front of LeBron James and win that game. You build toward it. It takes time. It takes success. It takes failure. The Irish have built to be in position to do what they’re in position to do Saturday night – stare down No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) under the bright lights of a nationally-televised night game and flex for the college football nation.

Show they’re good enough to play Ohio State. Show they’re good enough to beat Ohio State. What’s been the narrative around this football program for forever? That it can play in games like this, but it can’t win games like this. See Alabama. See Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. See the home-and-home against Georgia.

Notre Dame needed to experience last year to get to this year. It needed to experience the highs and the lows of 9-4 to get to 4-0 and get to Saturday night, where it not only could beat Ohio State, it should beat Ohio State.

Do the tough stuff long enough and it toughens you up. Notre Dame is win-this-game tough.

“Being in those fires and understanding the hard and going through what we did as a unit and a group that we did last year, all that stuff builds you to prepare for games like this,” said offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, who wore only the hat of tight ends coach in 2022. “Heck, there’s a lot of tough headed our way.”

Notre Dame is in position thanks to last year, thanks to this year, to recognize that and deliver. Ohio State’s tough for sure, but Notre Dame? Well, the Irish can be tough, too.

“The thing for us,” Parker said, “we really, truly believe as a staff and players, you grow in maturity. Growth helps with success.”

Helps cultivate success. Breeds it. This Notre Dame team is different than last year in myriad ways, from the starting quarterback on down. Sam Hartman’s the obvious upgrade, but it’s not just No. 10. It’s a defense that’s a year older and a year wiser under coordinator Al Golden. It’s a coaching staff that better understands everything about the job. It’s a culture.

It’s an offensive line that’s been together now for four games, as opposed to last season’s opener when many wondered if they’d play together like five strangers pulled off the practice squad. That group is overdue to play well in a game like this.

“It’s a lot different for us playing a team in Game One as opposed to Game Five, right?” said left tackle Joe Alt. “You have confidence. You the unity as an offensive line. You have that trust; you have that game experience.

“That’s big for us.”

But not too big. Nothing should be at this point for Notre Dame. Not for the players. Not for Freeman. Not for his staff. This week, there was a sense of calm amid a building bedlam. Like, big deal. It's a big week. Embrace it, but don't let it suffocate you.

All the periphery stuff, that’s stuff that should stay there in the stands alongside those LED green-glow bracelets. Shut out the noise, and let two good football teams do football stuff for four quarters with a chance to be great.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talks with officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Look at Freeman this September compared to Freeman last September. He looked like a rookie head coach, looked like someone with that are-you-sure expression on his face when his team fell short in C-Bus last Labor Day weekend. Looked like a first-year head coach should look.

Now it’s different. He’s different. The Irish are different.

“As a team, it’s a new team, different team, different dudes and stuff like that,” said middle linebacker JD Bertrand, expected back after skipping the Central Michigan game while in concussion protocol. “For the program, yeah, you have more of an idea of how things roll and how Coach Freeman goes about his business.”

Last year, Notre Dame didn’t know. This year, Notre Dame knows.

One team’s walking out into a cool September night (morning) of Saturday/Sunday undefeated. The other’s going to have to pick up a few pieces. Ohio State’s good, but Notre Dame, at this point, with this team, could be and should be better.

Time to show it.

No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.

Rankings: Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in both AP and US LBM Coaches Polls. Ohio State is ranked No. 6/4.

TV: WNDU-TV (NBC)

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Ohio State opens as a 3.5-point favorite

Series: Ohio State leads all-time series 5-2

Last meeting: No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Sept. 3, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

