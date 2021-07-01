Home field advantages for each NFC North team in Madden NFL 22

Madden games have often been criticized for a lack of new features or developments year over year.

This year, however, the franchise added an interesting aspect to Madden 22. Each NFL team gets a home field advantage. That means either the home team benefits and/or the away team is disadvantaged depending on which home stadium is being used in the game.

Minnesota has quite the upper hand in real life when it comes to U.S. Bank Stadium. Recently, U.S. Bank Stadium was named the best home field in the NFL, per our friends at Touchdown Wire.

The NFC North will have some interesting home field advantages in Madden 22. Here they are:

Minnesota Vikings

Aug 18, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; The Minnesota Vikings take the field prior to the game against Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Home field advantage: SKOL! Description: The home team gains a small amount of speed rating when in the red zone.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers fans cheer after the team's victory against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC divisional playoff on Jan. 12, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Syndication: Green Bay

Home field advantage: Go Pack Go! The Frozen Tundra Description: Home team gains more momentum and away team gains less. Away team fatigues faster and has a harder time changing directions.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions fans during action against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Ford Field. Lions Vs Packers, Detroit Lions fans. Syndication: Detroit Free Press.

Home field advantage: Motor City Description: Home team accelerates slightly faster.

Chicago Bears

Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell (16) punts the ball against the New York Giants during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Home field advantage: Bear Down Description: The away team's kicker meter moves slightly faster.

