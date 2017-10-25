Home-Field Advantage is Very Real in 2017 and the Dodgers' Bullpen Remains Dominant

We’re just one game deep into the 2017 World Series, and things could change drastically from here on out, but what we saw on Tuesday night felt like an extension of some trends we’ve seen thus far in this postseason, including a couple that I highlighted two weeks ago. With that in mind, here are a few quick thoughts to put those trends in perspective.

There's no place like home

Tuesday night's win for the Dodgers was yet another success for the home team in the 2017 playoffs. In fact, we haven't seen the likes of this during the Wild Card era, which goes back to 1995. Thus far, home teams are 24–8 for a .750 winning percentage, more than 100 points beyond the second-ranked season. Here are the top seven seasons, which is to say the ones where the home team won with a .600 clip or better:

There probably won’t be a separate champagne celebration for when it happens, but home teams are very close to clinching the top spot above. If the home team were to lose every remaining game of the World Series—which would end things with the Dodgers celebrating at Minute Maid Park after Game 5, as things stand —home teams would finish 24–12 (.667). If the Astros win Game 2 and then take one of the three games in Houston, ensuring the series is sent back to Los Angeles, even if they win Game 7 in LA, home teams would finish 25–14 (.641). Every other outcome results with a record winning percentage for the home team.

Mind you, that's quite an oddity. Led by the Dodgers (57–24, .704), the top eight teams in home winning percentage during the regular season all reached the Division Series, with the Rockies tied for ninth (46–35, .568); only the AL Wild Card game losers, the Twins (41-40, .506) were outliers. That wasn't particularly unusual given that in both 2015 and '16, eight of the top 10 teams in home winning percentage made the postseason. Even so, home teams won at a .540 clip during the 2017 regular season, equal to the 1995–2016 combined postseason mark and one point above the 1995–2016 combined regular season mark. In those individual years, home winning percentages have ranged from a high of .559 (2012) to a low of .521 (1999, the same year as the previous high-water mark for postseason HFA).